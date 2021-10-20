It’s always been about community for Boise Brewing.
In 2012, the original idea was having your favorite craft beer delivered with vegetables at a community garden. Jump to two years later when co-owners Collin Rudeen and Lance Chavez opened Boise Brewing to be a community-owned brewery.
Rudeen spoke with Boise Weekly about the business model and the near future for the community-based brewery.
Did you look to other businesses with that model for inspiration?
We got our start with the alternative ownership structure, which is almost up to 700 owners at this point. We wanted to do that so a normal craft beer fan could be a part of the brewery and not just be exclusive to accredited wealthy individuals.
Well, I couldn’t find any other examples to be honest. It was more a matter of me asking some financially savvy types to find a model like what we have.
Clearly, with almost 700 owners it seems successful but how has the reception from people been?
To the community owner model, that’s been solid. We’ve got an expanded family really. They become a better customer too when they own a piece of the brewery. They want to come to the place they own to have a pint.
Boise Brewing is expanding its location, right?
We are growing into your old place. (Editor’s note: Boise Weekly recently moved from the corner of Broad and Sixth Street, in a shared building with Boise Brewing.) We’ve been absolutely bursting at the seams at our current space and there’s just not enough space to operate where our operation and taproom are at right now. So we really needed to expand and find the space for more seats. Plus we really wanted to add food because we get a ton of people coming and asking if food is available and have to find somewhere else where food is available. So we’re missing out on all those customers.
Any idea when that expansion will be complete?
I’m sure folks have been hearing this a lot but who the hell knows. It sort of depends on the supply chain stuff that everybody is dealing with.
Outside of the expansion, is there anything you are looking forward to with Boise Brewing?
We’ve got a couple of beers coming up but they aren’t named yet. Towards late November we’re going to be releasing our Black Quest American Stout, it’s one of our seasonal beers. That one has got quite a few awards from the Great American Beer Festival and it’s still the best American Stout in the world according to that festival.
Is there anything that you know now that you wish you had known when you started the business?
Like, everything. We learned everything the hard way and now we know all sorts of things. We’ve learned all sorts of things like designing the layout in such a way that helps with operations. I would say every lesson we learned was learned the hard way and through the school of hard knocks.
Is there anything that I forgot to ask, maybe anything you want to add?
Just a general plug to the ownership page at boisebrewing.com/ownership.
