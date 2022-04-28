“No amount of physical contact could match the healing powers of a well-made cocktail.”
—David Sedaris
Boise’s craft cocktail scene rivals that of any other city where you’d expect to find a well-made cocktail. From speakeasy vibes to cocktails made with local produce, there’s a craft cocktail bar for every type of drinker. There are many, many great cocktail bars in the area, but we’ve highlighted five that we think are worth your time.
1. The Modern Hotel & Bar
The downtown hotel The Modern started as a travel lodge back in the day and has evolved into one of Boise’s favorite hangs. The Modern’s restaurant and bar aren’t just for hotel guests — and locals could hardly be expected to stay away with such amazing eats and, of course, craft cocktails. Bar Manager Ariel Vazquez (along with wife Chef Kelly Grindstaff) are behind the Modern’s menu which features fun takes on classic drinks and completely unheard-of combinations resulting in a party in your mouth (or like giving your mouth a four-hand massage, as is the description for their drink the Jade Coast). Vazquez is particularly fond of the Western Dynasty which he describes as “a spirit-forward bourbon drink. It’s as if a Boulevardier and an Old Fashioned had a baby.” The playfulness of Vazquez’s menu comes across in the descriptions of his libations, like the Don’t Panic — a vodka elderflower frappe from the golden age of space exploration — or the Midnight to Midnight — "the perfect blend for smugglers and society’s elite." Do yourself a favor and order one of these stories-in-a-glass along with some of Grindstaff’s delicious bites as you sit around the outdoor fire pit this summer.
2. KIN
“We’re KIN. We feel like family. We support, nourish, educate and bicker with one another.” This philosophy is the guiding force behind downtown restaurant and bar KIN, headed by former State & Lemp duo Remi McManus and Chef Kris Komori. Half of the restaurant is dedicated to a tasting room with a prix fixe menu while the other half is a fun cocktail bar with à la carte small plates like ramen and pretzel bites. The cocktail menu has something for everyone, from non-alcoholic cocktails to the “interpretations” section which are twists on classic drinks. Cocktails are made using local and seasonal ingredients from farms, ranches and orchards; syrups and shrubs are made in house. All of these details add up to a cocktail experience, though the atmosphere is the cherry on top. The large space of the bar and its various seating vignettes make it feel like being at a house party, where groups might start to mingle after a few drinks. Board games are available to play and next to the bar is a huge wheel to spin for discounts on drinks every weekday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Want to bring the experience home? All cocktails are available to go in a two-serving size.
3. Press & Pony
Press & Pony take craft cocktails old-school, serving drinks up in a small, 1920s speakeasy atmosphere. Bar master Erik Schweitzer mans the bar and is up for a conversation about cocktails or a challenge to create something unique based off a customer’s suggestions. The menu features roughly 10 cocktails with names like "Shit Kickers" and "Daisy Dukes," though the menu rotates with the seasons or when new creations are made. One of Schweitzer’s favorites is the Corn & Oil, made with Black Strap rum, Velvet Falernum, lime, and bitters. Don’t see something you like on the menu? Schweitzer and his team of craftsmen bartenders love a challenge; as they say, “pick your poison and we will craft your casket.”
4. The Mode Lounge
The Mode Lounge opened downtown on Eighth Street over eight years ago and has become a staple of Boise’s craft cocktail scene. While many craft cocktail menus are fairly small, The Mode’s is extensive. The menu features classics, higher-end cocktails, mules, originals — plus a menu specifically for shots. In the summer, you can enjoy frozen cocktails made in The Mode’s slushie machine — as well as their fun patio scene, often complemented by live music. Happy hour daily from 4-7 p.m. is a draw, as is the club vibe on the weekends thanks to DJ sets. Try their 8th St. Sour cocktail, the only drink to be featured on every menu at The Mode throughout their eight years. It's made with Lazzaroni Amaretto, Wathen’s Bourbon, lemon juice, egg whites and WhiskeyBarrelBitters.
5. Gas Lantern
This unassuming, casual cocktail lounge packs a punch when it comes to its menu of craft cocktails. Decorated appropriately with hanging gas lanterns, Gas Lantern has a cool vibe that extends to its drinks. Whether it’s a drink served in a completely black cocktail glass or a smoked drink with actual smoke trapped inside the drink’s lid, Gas Lantern adds an element of theater to its service. Lounge on the inside couches or play some free pool at their table. The cocktail menu has roughly 12 drinks, in addition to whiskey flights. Try the Day Tripper, made with Hendrick’s Gin, strawberry, lemon, Lillet Rose, egg white, and sparkling rosé.