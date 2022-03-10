It’s almost St. Patrick’s Day, which is March 17 for anyone who doesn’t claim Irish patronage on that day. And while a mug o’ beer doused with green food coloring on a Zoomed “party” with a couple of die-hard friends (accompanied by a sad YouTubed bagpipe in the background) may have gotten us through a year — or two — we’ve missed the real thing. That’s why we at BW thought we’d pull together a St. Paddy’s Day roundup of some local events and watering holes that will be saluting the day. Oh, and not to be missed: a schedule of where the Boise Highlanders will be going so you can get the real deal, in person.
St. Patrick’s Day Run hosted by YMCA Races and Events and Treasure Valley Family YMCA
9:30 a.m., Saturday, March 12, Julia Davis Park, $30 registration and details: ymcatvidaho.org
St. Patrick’s Day Dance Party
7 — 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 16, The Sapphire Room at The Riverside, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd. in Garden City. Tickets: $25 — $30, eventbrite.com
Butte in Boise — A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
5 — 10 p.m., Thursday, March 17, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front. St. Tickets: $40 — $400, eventbrite.com
St. Patrick’s Day — Payette Brewing Company
Noon — 10 p.m., Thursday, March 17, Payette Brewing Company, 733 S. Pioneer St. (green beer here)
St. Paddy’s Day w/ Guess When Band
8 — 11 p.m., Thursday, March 17, Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 Bank Dr. Tickets: $10, loungeboise.com
The 5th Annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl
4 — 11:59 p.m., Saturday, March 19, Cactus Bar, 517 W. Main St. Tickets: $20 — $25, eventbrite.com