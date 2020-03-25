It seems that right now the only thing that is certain is uncertainty, and that is perhaps the most troubling situation of all. But in abnormal times a bit of normalcy couldn't hurt. Ergo: Beer. Haily Idaho's Sawtooth Brewery was born on 11/11/11 in a room at the Clarion Hotel in Ketchum. I recently tasted through a batch of their brews. Here are three of my favorites:
Mountain Time Golden Ale, $9.99, 6-pack
This beer pours a crystal clear light amber with a decent head that fades slowly. The aromas are a floral mix of peach and sweet bread dough with touches of clover and malted grain. This is a smooth, fruit-driven, easy-drinking ale with just the right touch of balancing hops. Perfect for the pending warmer weather.
Myopia Hazy IPA, $11.99, 6-pack
Sawtooth's take on the New England phenom, it's a cloudy, lemon yellow in the glass topped by a frothy, off-white head that leaves a sticky lacing. The nose is dominated by fresh hop aromas with just a hint of pine resin. A nicely balanced ale, you get lightly bitter hops throughout, along with toasted malt and sweet fruit flavors. It finishes with a touch of citrus.
Pika Peanut Butter Stout, $9.99, 6-pack
I'm not usually a fan of beers with tricked-up additives, or beverages named for animals, but this one won me over. Its a deep, dark, coffee-colored pour with a generous, mocha-tinged head. The candied aromas are something like a crushed Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. The flavors are a combo of chocolate milk and caramel-covered, roasted peanuts—a strange but irresistible brew.