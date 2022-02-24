There’s an old Irish proverb that goes, “What whiskey will not cure, there is no cure for.” Considering it was often used as a medicine, the proverb makes a lot of sense, but it also makes sense when thinking about those old tropes of having a couple of drinks to celebrate … or to drown some sorrows.
Whiskey (or whisky) is a spirit distilled from grain. The modern name originates from medieval Ireland or Scotland and comes from the Gaelic word uisce, which translates to water or water of life.
Today there are around 510 different brands. It would be hard to try them all but a new bar called The James located at 1030 Broadway Ave., on the second floor, is a great bar to give more than a few a try. The James also has a huge outdoor patio for DJs and dancing, a great happy hour, beer, wine, cocktails and a small upscale menu.
The James opened on Dec., 6 2021 and is co-owned by Daryn Colledge, who’s kind of the face promoting the bar. He played for Boise State University and went on to play in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers, The Arizona Cardinals and the Miami Dolphins. The general manager of The James, Chris Mitchell, former owner of Saint Lawrence Gridiron, said when Colledge moved back to Idaho he wanted to create a craft whiskey bar and have it close to the Boise State neighborhood.
“We have all kinds of great cocktails here too, not just whiskey,” said Mitchell. “The vibe is clean cocktails made with quality ingredients with a focus on space and hospitality.”
Aesthetically, The James is incredibly pleasing. It’s akin to an old-timey bar, with soft lighting and a warm wood interior, kind of reminiscent of how one would picture whiskey if it were a room. The food is upscale pub style with offerings like dry rub wings and lobster mac and cheese. Mitchell said everything comes in fairly large portions and a lot of people share plates. The daily happy hour is a great way to check it out because not only is the house Old Fashioned only $5 but people can also get a spinach quesadilla, meatballs or a Snake River burger, for only $8.
The bar carries certain whiskey staples but also has a rotating menu that allows people to try some new things. The cocktail menu operates the same way; The James keeps favorites available but also adds rotating and seasonal drinks. There’s also an extensive wine menu and more than a few beers on tap. It’s a great addition to the East Boise area and Mitchell said they get a variety of customers from people in the neighborhood to college kids and professors.
What do they have in common? All of them can appreciate a good drink and a chill atmosphere.