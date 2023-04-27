Low height architecture, art galleries in old buildings, garages repurposed, everything looking makeshift, warehouses, appliances for sale, trailers for rent, 19+ sex shops, and patio equipment - Chinden isn’t glittery. It’s not exclusive. I like that.
This boulevard probably isn’t the first all-year-round destination to flock to for a nice beverage, but annually, the view from the river starts showing the shinier angle of Garden City’s bars.
Doesn’t the aspect of any area that has a praised reputation also have a grimier counterpart?
Wednesday afternoon, I start at Telaya along the river for their daytime happy hour and wine flight specials. Without a speck of bias and only wine connoisseur information, the staff daintily and calmly present all options in the Spring wine allotment. My takeaway: Malbec or Petit Verdot win the reds and their off-menu option Bandia wins the whites.
I walk to Split Rail for more wine and revel in the edgy vibrance of it. I learned, after commenting on the abstract art, Japanese snacks, moody colors, and black & white rock & roll prints, that wine isn't the only thing handcrafted by the owner. There’s meticulous attention to the details in it all, playlist included, but it doesn't feel quite like home.
Ready for a higher potency beverage, there are two walkable options - a gay bar and a steakhouse.
I head to Somewhere Bar, where the bartenders are always lively and the four walls are decorated with images of frisky nude scenes. A boomer aged man shares his story, having partially come out on both fronts - with adult kids not yet aware of his sexual orientation as well as his gay community not fully understanding of his conservative political views.
It seemed imperative to wander into the only dive on this end of Chinden next. Boulevard is the type of dive you picture in movies with Hells Angels in leather jackets slowly turning around in unison scanning for their comrades as the newbie walks in. The door creak sounds 70 decibels louder and allows the light to peek in as a triangle across the room, like an unwelcome reminder to patrons that the outside world continues to spin and it is, in fact, only 12:41 pm MST on a weekday.
“I’ve worked at a lot of bars and this is the only one where the day shift is better than the night shift” The bartender shares.
The smoke-filled, male-dominant room is filled with long beards, a guy in a black cowboy hat, unbuttoned flannels, a few bald 60ish year old men, a smoker’s chuckle, a frequent group-wide “oohhh!” towards one of the two pool games, standard priced $6 Crown Royal, and 2 of their 4 beer taps being Budweiser and Bud Light (likely gathering dust given the crowd).
Down the road, Twisted District has wing night. To my excitement, the waitress shared that they now have a liquor license and a full bar. Game changer. After an undisclosed amount of wings and vodka sodas, I realize Yardarm is finally open (4 pm).
“Everything is Hotter When the Sun Goes Down,” the Kenny Chesney song plays on the speaker, while my fingers are so numb in this 48° wind, they can barely type this. The Yardarm has officially reopened for the season, and with that, loads of bicycles and every dog breed in existence is coming from the woodworks to manifest Summer at this outdoor beer and wine hangout.
Friday through Sunday, Yardarm’s crowd is like New Year's Eve in any big city. On a weekday, Yardarm is mellow and perfect.
"I started surfing in 2013" a long haired local who has known the owners since the early 2000s shared, revisiting the era of the river’s natural wave before the beneficial commercialization of Boise’s surfing lifestyle.
The random assortment of bars on Chinden give us a chance to mix it up. We often drive, Uber, coordinate, plan, all to go to familiar bars with the same types of crowds and avoid those right around the corner from where we were. No one orders a shot with a chaser of abnormality or discomfort.
Our hesitancy to set foot in a bar that primarily entertains people not like us isn’t necessarily wrong, I think, as I sip my Hazy IPA in the corner.
More so, it’s eye opening to the realities of what we settle into. It exposes a natural tendency to veer from adventure and variety. I get it.
But I’m over it.
Cheers, to zest. There is fun to be had in the proximal places. Especially Monday through Friday.
See you on Chinden.
J.D. prowls around Boise's bar scene soaking up vibes, dives and lives. Send comments or suggestions to: info@boiseweekly.com.