Low height architecture, art galleries in old buildings, garages repurposed, everything looking makeshift, warehouses, appliances for sale, trailers for rent, 19+ sex shops, and patio equipment - Chinden isn’t glittery. It’s not exclusive. I like that.

This boulevard probably isn’t the first all-year-round destination to flock to for a nice beverage, but annually, the view from the river starts showing the shinier angle of Garden City’s bars.


