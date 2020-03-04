It’s ‘STIL’ Time for Ice Cream
Who cares what season it is: I went to college a few hundred miles north of here. Living at that latitude meant that to enjoy some of the little joys in life, such as ice cream, I had to be willing to brave it during single-digit temperatures, or else go without for half the year. In Boise, there was a short snow flurry over the weekend, but the thermometer also topped 60 degrees last week, so clearly, no one can tell me it’s too cold for Ice cream. Deal with it.
Isn’t this a bar review column? If that’s the question on your mind at this point, then clearly you haven’t visited The Stil. In addition to having some of the best ice cream in town in general, the Stil has an extra special niche it fills in the world—the perfect melding of alcohol and dessert. There are creamy treats infused with beer wine and spirits, for those customers who are at least 21. Try Somewhere in Mexico, a tequila-infused sorbet, or The Mullet, made with coffee porter. Others involve bourbon, cream ales and cabernets, so the selections can rival your favorite bar.
What’s Tappinin? Okay, so now you’re on board with booze-infused ice cream, but that’s still a stretch for Barhopper, right? Wrong! Again, only those who haven’t been would ask such a thing. The Stil has six rotating taps, mostly from local breweries, in addition to a selection of red, white and sparkling wine. Now the best part is that the pro scoopers are also pros at recommending ice cream pairings. Easy like Sunday Morning, an espresso caramel gelato, clearly goes best with Woodland Empire’s Turtles all the way Down. If Chardonnay is your go to, then you couldn’t go wrong with a scoop of the blackberry and dark chocolate Greenbelt.
What’s the Happiest Hour? The hour you are craving something sweet. And something with alcohol. Because you should never have to make that choice.
Where to Find It: The Stil has location in BoDo at 786 W. Broad St., and in the East End at 3724 S. Eckert Road, Boise
—Micah Drew