Bar with a view: From the moment the doors to the Shore Lodge are held open, a singular room beckons. Not the one with the crackling fireplace, or the one with the magnificent moose presiding from a perch on the wall, but The Bar. Renovated less than two years ago, the Bar stands out for being awash in windows. The backdrop of Payette Lake and the surrounding mountains can be viewed from every seat in the house. The weekend of March 14, the lake was silent, still rucked-in for its hibernating nap by feet of snow.
Barrel time: Starting with the renovation, Shore Lodge beverage manager Taylor Nissen set out to turn The Bar into the premier whiskey destination in Idaho, adding 128 different varieties to the whiskey list. It might be the largest selection around, but if not, Nissen swears it’s the most exciting. “We really fight for all the exciting bottles that come out every month and we like those rare whiskey releases from the state of Idaho,” he said. To take it to the next step, he started a barrel program. Last year, the Shore Lodge partnered with Whistle Pig to select a special reserve barrel—a barrel that is nearly out, Nissen points out, signaling a success.
Fourteen years, nine months: This weekend, The Bar unveiled its most recent selection: a Knob Creek single barrel reserve. The Bar has long used Knob Creek’s 9-Year Bourbon in its Ole Fashioned, so doubling down on the brand was intuitive. The selected batch has a 15-year age statement, which means “the oak and personality of that whiskey is on steroids,” according to Nissen. The bourbon is bottled at 120 proof for a highly expressive profile.
Keep it Ole Fashioned: In addition to the extra age on the mainstay ingredient, Shore Lodge’s Ole Fashioned features northwest Bada Bing cherries, a flamed orange and house-made, clove-infused simple syrup. “The introduction of clove is a big one for us that makes sense for where we’re at, particularly nine months out of the year when it’s winter here,” said Nissen. Even though you’re sipping from one of the only Knob Creek barrels in the state, the price doesn’t go up a dollar, and this exquisite drink is worth the drive.
What's the happiest hour? From 4-6 p.m., buy an appetizer to get 20% off all beverages.
Where to find it: The Bar at Shore Lodge is located at 501 W. Lake St. in McCall