You probably don’t know a lot of Boise authors. That isn’t to say they aren’t out there or they aren’t prolific. Far from it.
There’s Timothy David Mack, the pen name of Kevin McNeill, David McNeill, and Tim Wendland, who wrote “The Orchid and the Emerald: Search for the Cure.” There’s mystery author Sherry Briscoe, fantasy novelist Kate Baray and young adult writer Rick Just. (Editor's note: Just is also a writer of Idaho history and in addition to writing columns on the subject for Idaho Press and Boise Weekly, he has penned a few books on the topic as well.)
All of who are coming to Boise Books and Brews.
“We have quite a few other authors here that just have been writing forever,” said Rachel Schmitz, organizer of Boise Books and Brews. “It's always amazing to me that there's this huge community that no one knows about.”
Schmitz started organizing Boise Books and Brews around March of this year to connect more authors to the public.
Boise Books and Brews will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at CopenRoss Growlers, 5120 W. Overland Road.
Local breweries and authors will be selling their products while local bands play.
“This isn't a writers conference,” Schmitz said. “This is an event celebrating local artists. I consider craft brewers to be artists — some of those beers are absolutely insane.”
One goal of the event is to make it affordable for everyone. General admission is $5 and people can buy individual book and beer tokens for $3.50 and $5 respectfully, or in bundles. Most books and drinks cost between one to three tokens.
The different bundles include general admission, taster glasses for sampling beers, and a handful of drink and book tokens. Also, there is VIP admission and bundles, which include dedicated seating areas and 10% off all BBB merch.
Some of the bands include: indie alt-rock band Town of Trees, alternative/indie acoustic/folk duo Nowhere North, reggae/hiphop band Sunsmith, and Highway 45, a band that plays original songs and Americana. The breweries include: Bear Island Brewing Co., Boise Brewing, Mad Swede Brewing Company, Edge Brewing Company, Payette Brewing Co., Mother Earth Brewing Co., Meriwether Cider Co. and Sockeye Brewing.