I grew up on good bagels. There were about a dozen bagel shops between where I lived and where we’d actually go to get our bagels from deep in a neighboring suburb in the Portland metro area. To my parents, the gas and roughly half hour drive was well worth the schlep to meet the high standard they had growing up as devout bagel eating Jews from New York. When I first moved to Idaho, my Grandma Bev asked me in all seriousness if bagels existed here. When I told her they did she held her grip on me and continued with distress to ask me “are they any good?" Luckily, we do have some pretty decent bagel spots in the Treasure Valley, and we’ve just gained two more. Good Times Montreal Style Wood Fired Bagels and Goldstein’s New York Style Bagels.

CONTENDER NO. 1: GOOD TIMES

