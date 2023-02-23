I grew up on good bagels. There were about a dozen bagel shops between where I lived and where we’d actually go to get our bagels from deep in a neighboring suburb in the Portland metro area. To my parents, the gas and roughly half hour drive was well worth the schlep to meet the high standard they had growing up as devout bagel eating Jews from New York. When I first moved to Idaho, my Grandma Bev asked me in all seriousness if bagels existed here. When I told her they did she held her grip on me and continued with distress to ask me “are they any good?" Luckily, we do have some pretty decent bagel spots in the Treasure Valley, and we’ve just gained two more. Good Times Montreal Style Wood Fired Bagels and Goldstein’s New York Style Bagels.
CONTENDER NO. 1: GOOD TIMES
The bagels at Good Times, 2422 W. Main St., are cooked in a wood fire oven and have a darker coat to them than you might find at bagel places like Goldstein’s or Blue Sky. When I went there, the texture was delightful; it had a perfect chew to it and was light and fluffy on the inside and had a slightly crispy char to the outside that made it have a little more depth than the typical bagel. I really enjoyed that. The flavor had a perfect salt to sugar ratio and a yeasty aftertaste that is classic to a good bagel. The thing that made it stand out in flavor was the slight smokiness that was absorbed from the wood-fired oven. It was balanced out well by the well-rounded flavors of the dough.
Good Times offers seven different kinds of bagels: plain, salt, garlic, onion, sesame, poppyseed, and everything. Good Times also offers eight different cream cheeses ranging from sweet flavors like churro to more savory flavors like roasted poblano or scallion. While I was there, I tried a few different offerings off their menu to compare and contrast.
First Bagel: #1 The Veggie ($9)
I had this one on a sesame bagel, which to me is the ultimate traditional bagel, and it was a delicious bagel sandwich. It was lightly toasted with cream cheese, hummus, cucumber, shredded carrot and greens and topped with a balsamic glaze. It had a lot of flavors, and though I can’t imagine even saying this, it may have been just a bit too much. All the components would work well with a few other of the components, but all together it just felt busy. The hummus was competing with the cream cheese for attention, but the cream cheese was competing with balsamic glaze for a sweetness factor. The veggies were good but were a very neutralizing factor for the intense flavors of the sauce factors; it made the sandwich a tad watery. The bagel physically held up well with all the ingredients, but it was a little of a messy bit since it was packed quite full.
Second Bagel: #4, Mean Green ($6.50)
The mean green is served on your bagel of choice and comes with coconut oil, sliced avocado, pickled red onions and micro greens. This open-faced sandwich had great flavor, though it had the opposite problem to the Veggie — I think it could have used a little saucier aspect, and a cream cheese would have been nice. In terms of flavor, the puckery punch of the pickled onion paired so well with the subtle smoothness of the avocado, in the first bite you can tell it’s a match well made. The subtle sweetness of the coconut oil blends it all together in a pleasing yet not overwhelming way and the greens bring it all home with a nice freshness that wraps the flavor profile up in a nice bow. I recommend this on sesame or poppy.
Third Bagel: #3 Lady Bird ($9)
I love a chicken salad sandwich, for me it’s right up there with a BLT in terms of the classics. This is their take on it. The Lady Bird features their house made tarragon chicken salad, cucumber, tomato and microgreens. The chicken salad was delicious. The tarragon provides a richness and herbaceousness, the chicken itself was shredded rather than chunked and it was a simply prepared delicious variation. Since this sandwich was served open faced, it was a little difficult to eat with the veggies and microgreens piled high. I don’t think in this case the veggies did a whole lot to enhance the chicken salad or the sandwich in general. I think some shredded cucumber and the sliced tomato may have made it a little easier to eat, but with a whole slice of cucumber on it I found eating it a bit cumbersome and could have gotten more out of a schmear of veggie cream cheese on this to make the sandwich a little less dry rather than the actual whole vegetables. Overall, a decent sandwich that just needs a little tweaking, but good to see a chicken salad sandwich listed somewhere. It can be hard to find.
CONTENDER NO. 2: GOLDSTEIN'S
At Goldstein’s Bagels and Bialys Shop, 611 S. Eighth St., you have the more traditional New York bagel experience. They have the very standard bagel selection that you’d find in any NYC corner shop. Everything, onion, poppyseed, sesame and plain. They also have a number of house-made cream cheeses including scallion, whipped plain, lemon dill, salmon lox, hot honey and bacon. The atmosphere is retro Manhattan — clean white walls decorated with ads for products available for sale including U-Bet brand chocolate and strawberry syrup and Dr. Brown’s soda in the open-air fridge, a favorite drink at any Jewish deli. Unlike its fellow newborn Canadian influenced bagel shop down the road, these bagels are baked in traditional ovens and instead of a crispy exterior they have a chewy and smooth exterior and a dense but chewy interior that is signature to any authentic bagel.
Goldstein’s also offers their own set of bagel sandwiches worth trying.
The Lights Out Louie ($14):
This is a delicious old school combination. Lemon dill cream cheese, salmon lox, capers, tomato, and pickled red onions on the bagel of your choice. The tomato and lemon dill cream cheese give it a fresh pop which balances perfectly with the pickled red onions and salty capers. The salmon is a delicious finish to it all.
The Tasso Club ($15):
This big mother sandwich comes packed with tasso ham, turkey breast, bacon, cheddar, avocado, arugula and tomato, then finished with a dijonnaise sauce ( a mix of dijon mustard and mayonnaise). It’s a hearty, tasty club that is positive to fill up the hungriest of diners.
Goldstein’s also has a number of other classics that warmed my heart to see, from the classic black and white cookies to rugelach, which is a fruit or chocolate based sweet pastry — both New York staples. Bialys, a Polish bread roll, and chocolate egg creams, a retro drink from the days of soda fountains, are also listed on the menu. If this place is anything, it’s authentic and they know exactly what they’re doing. They also have a number of add ons so you can make your order truly yours. The add-on list includes picked onions, banana peppers, micro green sprouts, capers, tomatoes and lettuces.
If I were going on just plain straight up bagel to bagel in terms of which one I preferred, I would have to give the nod ever so slightly to Good Times. I like the light char and contrast of the crispy outside to the spongy warm inside a lot. It’s a well done bagel that keeps it interesting and a little different. If I were comparing only the sandwich menu, I’d have to easily give it to Goldstein’s. They’re keeping the classics alive and they’re doing it really well. The selection of hot, cold and breakfast options leave all palates happy and well fed. I think Good Times needs a tiny bit of tweaking on their sandwich menu to really get what they’re offering just right.
Both Goldstein’s and Good Times have a lot to be proud of; they bring a lot to the bagel scene here in Boise and they’ve been welcomed by adoring crowds both new and familiar to the style of bagel they represent. I am glad they’re both here and they both serve a purpose in expanding and exciting the food scene here in the Treasure Valley. Both are winners, hands-full-of-bagels down.