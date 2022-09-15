In 2013, the City of Boise asked Kirsten Furlong to do an art project.
“I became interested just in questions around ecology and climate change and its effects on people, animals and plants,” Furlong said. “I wasn’t really interested in that kind of straightforward documentation of the natural world as much as asking questions about where knowledge about the natural world comes from.”
She chose to focus on trees for the project, using different kinds of woods to make artworks such as large rings. The City of Boise’s Forestry Department helped her gather materials for the project from trees they were cutting and trimming in parks. In these works, called “Unchopping a Tree,” there’s a beauty in the way that the colors of wood are forced together, but also an inherent wrongness.
“Once you cut down the trees, you can’t put it back together,” Furlong said. “It’s permanently altered and certainly you can do other things with it and you can even attempt to put it back together but it’s forever altered. So I think you can kind of take that metaphor and put it up against anything of the alteration of the landscape that we’ve done as human beings.”
Furlong was inspired by W.S. Merwin’s poem of the same name.
“He talks about not only putting the tree back together, but that a tree’s got spider webs and bird nests, and all these different things that are living within it,” Furlong said. “If you take away the whole ecosystem, what happens to everything else?”
Furlong is also the director of the Blue Galleries and a lecturer in the Department of Art, Design, and Visual Studies at Boise State University.
“A lot of the work is there to give the students tangible examples of what they’re learning and working on, like technical processes like how to sculpt or how to draw and paint,” Furlong said.
She’s had over 100 exhibits during her time as director.
“We give our artists advice about almost everything about the process of being an artist,” Furlong said. “Whether it’s how to approach a gallery owner, gallery director and curators; choosing the kind of venues you want to show; what is the kind of work that you do; and how to frame things and how to present current work.”