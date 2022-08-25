Support Local Journalism


Russ Stoddard is the founder of Oliver Russell and owner of the Oliver Russell building that sits front and center on Front Street as it gets ready to join The Connector. That building gets a lot of traffic and people motoring by constantly take in the eye-catching art emblazoned there.

But that's not the end of art there. Stoddard has gifted his building as a canvas for more. Along the alley side, social justice leaders announce Inspiration Alley, which is now continuing in a wrap-around manner. And that's not all: Spoiler alert: More is coming.

