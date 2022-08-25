Russ Stoddard is the founder of Oliver Russell and owner of the Oliver Russell building that sits front and center on Front Street as it gets ready to join The Connector. That building gets a lot of traffic and people motoring by constantly take in the eye-catching art emblazoned there.
But that's not the end of art there. Stoddard has gifted his building as a canvas for more. Along the alley side, social justice leaders announce Inspiration Alley, which is now continuing in a wrap-around manner. And that's not all: Spoiler alert: More is coming.
Stoddard is the author of “Rise Up: How to Build a Socially Conscious Business.” And his company is one of a handful of local companies that have achieved B Corp certification, which means, essentially, the company is committed to conducting itself for the good — of the community, of its employees and of the environment. He told Boise Weekly that besides being a selfie magnet, the wall of inspiration has been included in an ESPN "30 for 30" documentary. Schools bring busloads of kids "looking to learn more about people who are committed to changing the world for good," he said.
Boise Weekly talked with Stoddard about why and how Inspiration Alley came about — and what he may have in the works along those same lines.
Before Inspiration Alley came Grant Olsen's now iconic art on the Front Street side of your building that started people calling it "the I Love You building." Can you talk a bit about that — why you chose a local artist and how that all came about?
Serendipity! Oliver Russell has long supported local artists and I had known Grant for awhile. We’d intended to put a mural up there but never got around to it. One day Grant came to me with the idea to paint a mural on the south wall. I said go for it — he then began a year-long process of trying to find a patron to pay for it. He came back after that year and asked if I’d pay for it. I said, “Sure.” I never once asked him what he was going to paint — I believe in the power of letting creatives and artists do their thing. So it was a surprise to me when he painted it. It turned out to have some magic in it — people really identify with it. They take engagement photos with it. Valentines day pictures. It’s become quite the local landmark, the I Love You Man.
What inspired you to commission Sector Seventeen to create Inspiration Alley?
I believe our community needs to be inspired by champions of social and environmental justice — there are so many powerful stories to tell through public art, stories that are received and experienced differently than in other media. Plus, I love the work of Sector Seventeen and wanted to give them a big canvas to work on.
Did you request the faces featured on the building's back wall specifically (Malala Yousafzai, Maya Moore, Colin Kaepernick, and Dolores Huerta) or was there discussion about who would be there?
The first champions honored were ones I selected — this happened in 2020 during the heart of the pandemic. I picked representative role models and made them representative, with an emphasis on women — three women, one man; one Latina, two African Americans, and one Muslim. All four sacrificed mightily for the changes they’ve worked to make and I wanted to honor that, plus prompt a discussion in the community.
With your GoFundMe launched in spring 2022, you've been able to raise enough money to add to the list. You announced on Twitter that Dolly Parton would be the first "new social justice champion" to go up. Can you talk about why Dolly?
Dolly went up first simply because the artists started in the front of the building and that was where she was placed. As to “why” Dolly — people know Dolly as a celebrity — renowned singer and songwriter, actress, etc. But what’s less known is all of the causes she champions and advocates for: Literacy and education; wildlife conservation; and medical science, specifically helping fund development of the Moderna vaccine during the pandemic.
Are there others waiting in the wings?
We’re painting the back of the building with five champions: Rosalie Fish, a collegiate track athlete and member of the Cowlitz Tribe, for her advocacy on behalf of murdered and missing indigenous women; Mitsuye Endo, a lead plaintiff in the lawsuit that resulted in the closing of internment camps for Japanese-Americans during World War II; Alexei Navalny, a human rights activist who survived poisoning, currently imprisoned in a Russian penal colony; Homero Gómez González, a Mexican environmental activist who was kidnapped and murdered for protecting the El Rosaria Monarch Butterfly Preserve; and Greta Thunberg, climate activist and founder of the Fridays for Future movement.
And we’re expanding outside downtown Boise for the first time with a mural of Chef Jose Andres of World Central Kitchen at Red Bench Pizza on Vista and Kootenai streets, which is super exciting.
Next up will be development of an educational website so that people can scan a QR code by the murals and go to a site where they can learn more about the champions we’re honoring. And hopefully more murals in the future!
What do you hope people take away with them when they walk past the inspirational figures?
I hope they are inspired to make changes in their own life that make our community and the environment better and that they open themselves to different ideas, perspectives, and people.
Anything else you'd like to say?
Yes — we’re still trying to reach our crowdfunding goal. Almost there — 90% — so if people want to pitch in and become part of the project they can do that at our Gofundme site: gofundme.com/f/expanding-inspiration-alley.