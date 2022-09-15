When Bill Lewis was a teenager in the late '80s, his grandparents had a video camera.
“I had never used one before, so I just started shooting just kind of what was around,” Lewis said. “What was strange when I watched it again was how I filmed things that still interest me. Things that kind of still intrigued me and I thought that was sort of odd.”
His grandmother kept that tape, and unbeknownst to Lewis, put it in one of his storage boxes and labeled it “Bill made this.” In 2015, he found it again.
“There was this pile of burning leaves when it was dusk that I filmed for like 20 minutes, which is a weird thing to focus on for a video,” Lewis said. “Shortly before I rewatched that video, I was making paintings of campfires and burning piles of debris and so it just struck me — you can change on some levels, but you're still fundamentally yourself in a funny way.”
He used this to make House Contents Grounds, a series of paintings of different parts of the video.
"Though the content was mundane," he said on his website. "The effect on me was profound, and I set out to place myself, through the act of painting, once again in that long-vanished context."
To Lewis, much of art is about discovery and experimentation.
“I feel like with following a recipe your outcome is always pretty known, to a great degree at least,” Lewis said. “It’s impossible to be completely original, I understand that."
As well as being an artist in multiple mediums, Lewis is a high school teacher at Nampa High, home of the bulldogs. He never thought he would be a teacher, but after working different odd jobs throughout his life, he realized he had a knack for teaching.
“I think when it first really hit home that what I was doing was important was when students I used to have told me that my class was really important to them," Lewis said. "Sometimes it is from a student who pursued art professionally or from a student who learned to see the world differently. When you hear that enough times as a teacher, you really believe in yourself. I think, hopefully, every teacher has that experience."
He’s taught through the pandemic and noticed the resiliency of students.
“The pandemic, for me, it's challenging and it brings up a lot of emotion for me, but it was relatively small in the grand scheme of a long life," Lewis said. "As a young person, your schooling and social life are impacted for a couple of years, that's a huge portion of your life."