Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Potato. It’s been one of the most important staples of Idaho’s economic and cultural life for well over a century and essential to snacks and dinner tables all over the Gem State and the world on a daily basis. To much of the rest of the country, unknowing of all the treasures that Idaho offers, we are solely just potatoes to them. It’s on our license plates, there is the famous picture of Marilyn Monroe in the Idaho potato burlap sack, and the big potato truck is featured on television commercials all over the country. If New York City is the Big Apple, Boise is undoubtably the Big Potato. When people come to town, they want to try what Idaho is best known for, so here are the three best places to take them for great spuds — and most importantly, what to get.

1. The White Cheddar Tater Tots at Owyhee Tavern.


Recommended for you

Load comments