The Potato. It’s been one of the most important staples of Idaho’s economic and cultural life for well over a century and essential to snacks and dinner tables all over the Gem State and the world on a daily basis. To much of the rest of the country, unknowing of all the treasures that Idaho offers, we are solely just potatoes to them. It’s on our license plates, there is the famous picture of Marilyn Monroe in the Idaho potato burlap sack, and the big potato truck is featured on television commercials all over the country. If New York City is the Big Apple, Boise is undoubtably the Big Potato. When people come to town, they want to try what Idaho is best known for, so here are the three best places to take them for great spuds — and most importantly, what to get.
1. The White Cheddar Tater Tots at Owyhee Tavern.
These golden puffs of joy are something to be admired. Rarely do you go to a place and find the tater tots house made and not straight out of a freezer bag, often a bit tasteless and overdone with salt. These tots are a gift and are sure to impress anyone in true search of the best potato dish out there. To start, these tots are big. They are about the size of two standard tots combined. They’re cooked to a light golden brown and served with Fry Sauce and a Garlic Aioli that both complement the tot very nicely. The Fry Sauce enhances the sweeter aspects of the tot while the Aioli really enhances the saltier more savory aspects and gives a better highlight to the molten specs of white cheddar that are oozing throughout. The potatoes aren’t the typical shredded chunks you might find in a regular tot, they’re more like mashed potatoes put in a crispy shell. They’re ultimate bites of comfort that anyone visiting would easily want to write home about.
2. The Chipotle Peanut Butter Mashed Potatoes at The Brickyard.
I’ll give full disclosure: I worked on the Brickyard many years ago. I was the salad boy who came to your table to make custom salads to your liking. While I was making the salads people would always ask for recommendations and suggestions on what they should get; my biggest suggestion was a creation unique to the Brickyard, the peanut butter chipotle mashed potatoes that one can order as a side to any entrée. They’re like no other potato dish I’ve had before or since; I could honestly just eat a plate of them for a meal and be a totally happy camper. I know the concept of both the chipotle and the peanut butter together might turn off some folks right away, often people just imagine tasting one of the ingredients intensely and it being a total distraction from the perfection that mashed potatoes already are, but you’d be sorely mistaken to think that. The dish is a warm orange in color and has such a wonderfully balanced flavor with the sweet rich depth from the peanut butter and the smokey savory heat from the chipotle unifying in potato perfection that is well whipped and light and fluffy on the palate. The Brickyard is a wonderful place to take a visitor, a date, a good friend, or just yourself for a lovely dinner out on the town and for some great window people watching right on the corner of Sixth and Main downtown.
3. The Potato Pancakes at the Flying M.
I grew up on Latkes. If you haven’t heard of them, they're essentially shredded hashbrowns formed into a mound, seasoned, and fried until golden brown with a soft interior and a crispy luscious exterior. Usually, Latkes are served around Hanukkah so to be able to have something like this all year long, for me, is a treat. Flying M in Boise has a great selection of treats both savory and sweet. Their counter case is chock-full of treats from their peanut butter chewies, delicious cookies, and their sweet bars so it might be easy to overlook their Potato Pancakes — one word of advice: don’t. These golden treasures have a lot of wonderfully complex flavors to them from red pepper flakes for a kick of heat to dried and fresh herbs for a calming complexity that rounds out the mound. Served warm, the flakes of cheese inside melt nicely with the slightly greasy crispiness of the potato to come together in a bite that will please just about anyone. The only thing that would partner with this potato better might be a cooling and refreshing side of sour cream to dollop on top. I recommend this to go with your coffee for a light breakfast or nice afternoon snack to treat yourself right.
I will never stop being on the quest to find the best potato dish out there. Luckily, we live in a place where taters are a plenty and the food scene is ever changing. I hope you all get a chance to try these delicious spectacular spuds here in town and make sure to bring your friends on the quest for the best with you, too.