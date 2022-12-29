Winter is here and with it comes a bevy of activities. From holidays to hibernating, we’ve got the perfect wine pairing for each winter activity. So, bundle up for this blustery ride!
Après Ski (or Snowboarding)
After enjoying a day on the slopes, there’s nothing better than warming up with a glass of wine. Red wines tend to be better at this because they’re served at room temperature rather than chilled. Plus, they have a higher alcohol content which causes a warming sensation in the mouth. Big and bold styles such as Australian Shiraz, California Cabernet Sauvignon, and French Rhone wines (think savory Syrah and Grenache) are classic selections. A great affordable and local option is the Love Idaho Red Wine ($14). Vibrant with notes of plum, cherries and pleasing spice, you’ll find this wine slips down your palate easily.
Post Holiday Shopping
You did it! All that holiday shopping, and POST holiday shopping has got you spent. Relaxing with a glass of wine can be a great reward for a job well done. While it might sound unconventional, I enjoy a glass of white wine after making my way in and out of all those holiday shops. The refreshing nature of a classic glass of Chardonnay makes for a wonderful treat. For unoaked options, I enjoy Chablis from northern Burgundy. If I’m feeling like I want more weight and a touch of oak in my Chardonnay, Sonoma Cutrer’s Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($28) delivers a well-balanced and fruit led example with enough toasty oak to add a vanilla hint to the wine.
Brunching
Brunch calls for bubbles! Sparkling wines can be made to stand alone or crafted into cocktails such as Mimosas and Bellinis making them fun and festive. As someone who loves a great wine (and a good deal!) I enjoy pairing an Extra Dry Prosecco with fruit or orange juice for a great kick. Champagne is not only three to four times as expensive, but the beautiful toasty notes are often lost over the combination of fruit and juices used in these festive cocktails. Torresella’s Extra Dry Prosecco ($15) is a smart buy with ample melon and lemon fruit notes and bright acidity to balance the wine’s sweetness.
Holiday Meals
When a smorgasbord of holiday foods arrives, it's challenging to pick just one wine to savor. However, Pinot Noir wines with their typically medium to low tannins and bright acidity are versatile and pair with a wide array of foods. Oregon wine country produces a wonderful array of Pinot Noirs at a wide variety of price points. For a budget friendly option, the A to Z Wineworks Pinot Noir with its cranberry, pomegranate and hint of sandalwood overdelivers for its $18 price tag. Looking for a more luxurious option? Ken Wright Winery makes a vast array of Pinot Noirs focusing on specific vineyard sites. You can try two and compare them to create a fun experience for the wine lovers at your holiday table.
During Holiday Baking
Slaving over an oven and balancing hot sheet pans calls for its own treat. Sweet foods (such as the cookie dough I sneak) are best enjoyed with sweeter styled wines otherwise they can taste bitter and unpleasantly acidic. Looking for a white wine to fall in love with? Try a German Riesling such as Dr. Loosen’s “L” Riesling ($14). Off-dry but absolutely refreshing and with only 8.5% abv, you can sip throughout the afternoon and not need a nap before dinner. Red wine lovers, don’t despair! Fruit-led wines such as Meiomi Pinot Noir ($22) can be a great option with luscious red and black cherry fruit and ample oak spice that continues to the voluptuous palate. Pairs well with anything chocolate!
Reading/relaxing
Baby, it’s cold outside which means I’m looking forward to cuddling up with a wonderful book in front of the fireplace. While you should always drink what you love, one of the most overlooked loves I find is Merlot. Medium in body, acid and tannin, Washington Merlot can be a wonderful treat. K Vintner’s The Velvet Devil Merlot ($14) is as decadent as it sounds with lush Italian black plums and cocoa powder tannins. Smooth and hearty; the perfect winter wine.
Through the winter season there are many wonderful opportunities that can be paired with wine. From après ski to shopping, cooking to relaxing, all can be enjoyed with a glass of wine by your side. Just remember the key to enjoying your wine is to stay hydrated with one glass of water consumed per glass of wine enjoyed. Be safe, have fun, and salud!
The Aftertaste
When selecting sparkling wines, it's important to know the differences in dosage (sugar left in the sparkling wine) to understand the wine’s style. The most common classifications are Brut and Extra Dry. Often people expect Extra Dry wines to have less sugar and be, well, drier than Brut styles. However, Brut level sparkling wines can have up to 12 grams per liter of dosage while Extra Dry styles are sweeter with 12-17 grams per liter of dosage. Meaning that if you want a ‘drier’ and less sweet sparkling wine, choose the Brut designation.
Kathryn House McClaskey is the Director of Education for Hayden Beverage Company and Founder of House of Wine Education Laboratory. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com