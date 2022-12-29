Support Local Journalism


The practice of drinking tea is an ancient one. Legend has it that leaves from a camellia sinensis tree floated down into a cup of boiling water sitting near Chinese emperor Shennong. He decided to try it and voila! Tea drinking was born.

It may not have started like that, but regardless, the custom of drinking tea endured through the centuries and eventually made its way around the world to Idaho.


