The practice of drinking tea is an ancient one. Legend has it that leaves from a camellia sinensis tree floated down into a cup of boiling water sitting near Chinese emperor Shennong. He decided to try it and voila! Tea drinking was born.
It may not have started like that, but regardless, the custom of drinking tea endured through the centuries and eventually made its way around the world to Idaho.
If tea is, well, your cup of tea, then you’re in luck. There are several options for how you can take your tea in the Treasure Valley, from traditional to fanciful. Here, I explore two options, with suggestions for others.
Afternoon Tea
Every Wednesday, ladies (and some intrepid men) descend upon Chateau des Fleurs in Eagle, many decked out in their finest hats and gloves, to partake in the tradition of afternoon tea.
To walk up to the European-inspired Chateau is to be instantly transported. The Chateau is located next to the large Tudor-style building that houses the Camille Beckman factory and gift shop. The front of the Chateau is Roghani’s Restaurant, with the rest of the building devoted to an event space with two large ballrooms.
Adam, who also sings at the restaurant on weekends, checked me in for afternoon tea and led me down the Grand Gallerie to the platinum ballroom, where tea was being held that day.
Crystal chandeliers hung from the ceiling of the spacious room and tables were covered in white linens and topped with festive floral arrangements, in keeping with the Christmas season.
I was soon greeted by my server Gilles, who was born and raised in Paris. In a beautiful French accent, he explained the afternoon tea experience. First, a choice of hot tea would be served, followed by the soup du jour and quiche. Lastly, the most fun (to me) course would be served —
I chose an organic mango and ginger green tea, and as I sipped, I took in the elegant atmosphere of the room. My seat was by a window which looks out on the garden, which I hear is full of white blooms from spring till summer. The chatter of other guests and sounds of classical music lent a lively and sophisticated air to the room.
The second course soon arrived — a potato, leek and mushroom cream soup, served with a generous piece of cheese-topped quiche. In the summer months, a seasonal salad is served instead of soup.
The third course was served on a tiered cake stand with yet another flower arrangement on top. There was quite the assortment, including chicken salad sandwiches, cucumber sandwiches, a chocolate-dipped scone, a cupcake with mixed berry topping, a lemon tart and — my favorite —,a flourless chocolate cake with whipped cream and blackberries. It was so much food I had to request a box to take home the extras.
Tea is the anchor of the experience, with wait staff scurrying around with carafes to refresh your tea pot with hot water, so that you’re never without a ready cup of tea.
Between courses I chatted with Susan Camille Beckman Roghani, owner of Chateau des Fleurs and founder of Camille Beckman, which specializes in hand creams and lotions. She said she started serving afternoon tea shortly after the Chateau first opened in 2015.
“I promised my Camille Beckman customers 35 years ago we would build a tea house. I didn’t think I’d take it to this extreme!” she said as she gestured around the room. “It’s started a great tradition. There are many repeat customers.”
At almost $50 per person, it’s not a cheap experience, but definitely a special one and an ideal place for celebrations. Reservations are recommended and certain months, like December, sell out weeks in advance, Roghani said.
Everything is made in-house, including the tea, which Roghani says she blends herself. “Many of our teas come from South Africa for the rooibos, or we do a bulk order form a Canadian company that is the finest, I think.”
If you especially enjoyed the tea you had, you can purchase a box of it in the gift shop next door, which is how I capped off my afternoon tea experience at the Chateau des Fleurs.
Other options for afternoon tea: The Lively in Boise offers a monthly afternoon tea. Café de Coco in Nampa, while not offering a traditional afternoon tea, has a wide selection of loose-leaf teas as well as cake, sandwiches and scones.
Bubbly Boba Tea
If afternoon is too fancy for you, maybe boba tea is more your vibe.
Boba tea has grown in popularity in recent years, with no fewer than a dozen places across the Treasure Valley specializing in the drink.
Traditional boba tea — which originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s — is a milk tea with tapioca pearls. I was never a big fan of the drink, which I first tried in Indonesia. I’ll never forget the slogan of one boba stand which said, “Why just drink something when you can also chew?”
I remember not loving the chewiness of the tapioca, and the sweetness of the tea itself was often too much for me.
But my son is now a bit of a boba enthusiast and has tried most boba shops in the valley. For his sake, and yours, I recently gave it another try.
His suggestion for the best place to try boba was Boise Boba located downtown on 9th Street. A close second, according to him, is Sarah’s Bagels, which has a location just down from Boise Boba and also one in Nampa.
I ordered a “traditional” boba, which was Signature Milk Tea with tapioca pearls. Everything is made in-house, and I watched as the boba barista (borista?) shook the drink in a metal tea shaker, which she said mixes the tea and sugar syrup and also adds oxygen to the drink, giving it a layer of foamy bubbles.
The drink is sealed with a plastic lid, which makes a fun popping sound when you pierce it with your oversized boba straw.
The tea was not too sweet, and the tapioca pearls were perfect — nice and chewy but not weirdly so. My son suggested I also try a fruity tea, so I ordered a Peach Fury, which was very sweet. I made the mistake of ordering tapioca pearls with that, too. It would have been better with bursting boba in a contrasting fruit flavor.
Boba tea seems popular with the younger crowd. I watched teenagers come in and out of Boise Boba while I sat sipping and chewing. There was fun wall art and hip music playing — definitely a fun place to hang out with a tea drink.
I just wonder what ol’ Emperor Shennong would think.
Other places to enjoy boba tea: Urban Fox, The Whale Tea, Happy Boba, Boba Stop.