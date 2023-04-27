Support Local Journalism


Given the glut of available outdoor activities in which one may indulge this summer, it’s good to know that the average number of daylight hours in Boise from early May through mid-August exceeds 14. No excuses, no green ribbons, no participation medals — time is a zero-sum game, and we’re in it to win it! Here are some of my summer scorecard ideas:

Beers, bites, Basque Block. Paella and pilsner at The Basque Market? Please! Croquetas and craft IPAs at Bar Gernika? Clearly. Euro-lager and Europa League at Leku Ona? Excellent. House-distilled, handcrafted cocktails at Bardenay? Boy howdy! Whether attending a block-wide Basque Museum and Cultural Center event with hundreds of others or just having pintxos with pals, downtown Boise’s Basque Block provides a welcoming space. With ample patio seating, charming architectural elements, and hanging baskets of colorful flowers, the Basque Block brings some Old World vibes to Idaho’s capital. Bonus points: Its proximity to the Grove Plaza allows for a base of operations when Alive After Five starts. Additionally, walking or pedaling one’s bike through the Plaza fountain is a highly effective evaporative cooling method for those REALLY hot days!


