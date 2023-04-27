Given the glut of available outdoor activities in which one may indulge this summer, it’s good to know that the average number of daylight hours in Boise from early May through mid-August exceeds 14. No excuses, no green ribbons, no participation medals — time is a zero-sum game, and we’re in it to win it! Here are some of my summer scorecard ideas:
Beers, bites, Basque Block. Paella and pilsner at The Basque Market? Please! Croquetas and craft IPAs at Bar Gernika? Clearly. Euro-lager and Europa League at Leku Ona? Excellent. House-distilled, handcrafted cocktails at Bardenay? Boy howdy! Whether attending a block-wide Basque Museum and Cultural Center event with hundreds of others or just having pintxos with pals, downtown Boise’s Basque Block provides a welcoming space. With ample patio seating, charming architectural elements, and hanging baskets of colorful flowers, the Basque Block brings some Old World vibes to Idaho’s capital. Bonus points: Its proximity to the Grove Plaza allows for a base of operations when Alive After Five starts. Additionally, walking or pedaling one’s bike through the Plaza fountain is a highly effective evaporative cooling method for those REALLY hot days!
Staying in downtown, the Annual Father’s Day Car Show celebrates its 20th Anniversary on Sunday, June 18. Brunch beers are very much in play at one of the many fine establishments on Eighth Street. Of those establishments, Diablo & Sons Saloon’s open-fire grill makes killer charred toast that really ties their two-egg breakfast plate together. Pair that plate with a simultaneously crisp yet creamy lager poured via a Czech-made, Lukr brand side-pull faucet, and I am ready for Father’s Day Fieros, Ferraris, and Ford Festivas! Rather than function as a standard on/off draft faucet, a Lukr side-pull faucet allows a more nuanced approach. In the hands of a skilled draft beer purveyor, a Lukr faucet can produce a beer that ranges from all foam (and resembles milk) to liquid beer topped by a perfect three-finger foam crown. Why does this matter? Beer foam both encapsulates volatile aromatic compounds and protects liquid beer from oxygen. Lukr faucets also knock just enough CO2 out of solution to create a crushable, non-bloating glass of heaven. Bonus points: downtown Boise once again welcomes the Twilight Criterium on Saturday, July 8th. Be sure to enjoy a refreshing Twilight Summer Ale (or two) from Deschutes at the event, you’ll be glad you did!
From bike races to bike riding, Boise loves human-powered, two-wheeled recreation (and free, live music outdoors). In addition to the Ridge to Rivers trail system in the Foothills, the Boise Greenbelt remains a popular destination and thoroughfare, connecting Lucky Peak with the city of Eagle. On this journey, the Greenbelt follows the Boise River on both its north and south sides while traveling through Boise’s “Ribbon of Jewels” series of parks. The chilly river nearby and the namesake tree canopies offer plenty of opportunities for respite from the summer sun. Breweries, tap rooms, and restaurant patios abound while heading west. Pedal faster, I hear banjos. Green Acres Food Truck Park is a recent addition at 14th and Shoreline and features a variety of cuisines, adult beverages, and live music on the weekends. Further west, Garden City hosts the Surel Mitchell Live-Work-Create District. This district boasts no shortage of fresh beer and includes both the Barbarian Brewing and Western Collective (WC) breweries. As a beer guy, I can’t recommend that you order a Frosé at WC, but I also can’t tell you not to. The SandBar at the Riverside Hotel and the Yardarm Container Beer and Wine bar provide more venues for music, local libations, and gathering. Bonus points for serendipity: a Greenbelt adventure is a sensory experience — if it looks/sounds/smells/feels good, stop and check it out.
Any article on Boise summertime activities necessarily includes the aforementioned “Ribbon of Jewels” series of parks along the Boise River. These large parks host a number of events and festivals throughout the summer, but the hidden gems are the neighborhood parks. Lost Grove Brewing, the Morrison Center, and other community partners have once again teamed up to present the Neighborhood Concert Series (NCS). The NCS 2023 lineup has not been released as of this writing, but proceeds from beer sales at the NCS events will benefit the City of Trees Challenge — one tree for every household in the city, one seedling for every person in the city. Bonus points: host a neighborhood event — block party, BBQ, yard sale, etc. — build community together this summer! Cheers, ~M