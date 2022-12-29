Getting a restaurant reservation in Ketchum used to be an easy feat and one only typically required for large parties. But as the caliber of restaurants in town has gone up, thanks to contemporary cuisine and James Beard Award-winning chefs, and the secret of this town got out during the pandemic — driving many to move to the area — getting a spot at one of the local great restaurants has become more and more elusive. while the list could go on and on, here are three restaurants worth making a reservation for, with their own memorable cuisines and welcoming atmospheres they are crowd favorites.
Enoteca
The Mason family has long ruled the restaurant world of Ketchum, starting with their restaurant Ketchum Grill (sold to an employee a few years ago) opened in the early '90s, followed by restaurants Enoteca and Town Square Tavern. While the Masons have closed Town Square Tavern, the arguable favorite of the trifecta, Enoteca, remains open and run by the eldest Mason daughter. Adelaide Smith-Mason and her husband, Nick Smith-Mason, opened the Italian restaurant and wine bar in 2012, and it has been a local favorite since day one. Diners can sit in the dining room or at the bar where seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Wine lovers may be enticed to peruse the vast selection of wines behind the bar. The brick walls of the historic Lane Mercantile building and hanging, exposed Edison lights give modern yet cozy vibes, and the smells coming from the wood-fired oven make guests feel like they’re sitting in a good friend’s kitchen.
The menu has a great small plates section — perfect for sharing — that includes favorites like bacon-wrapped dates, oysters, and Anne’s mac and cheese. The menu heavy hitters here are the made-to-order hand-tossed pizzas cooked in the aforementioned wood-fired oven in the restaurant’s open kitchen. The menu has a selection of personal-sized pizzas, including a nightly special pizza, and features upscale ingredients like fennel, gorgonzola, and house Calabrian sausage. Try the Wine Auction pizza with grapes, gorgonzola, and caramelized onions. For those who don’t like pizza, there are a few Italian-influenced main dishes to choose from such as fresh house-made pasta or asiago pesto meatballs. Finish off the night with their famous Chocolate Budino with fleur de sel and mascarpone cream. Reservations can be made through Resy and Open Table.
The Covey
A relative newcomer on the Ketchum restaurant scene, The Covey opened in winter of 2018. If one had to pick a cuisine to assign to the restaurant it might be “contemporary American,” but with a menu that changes so often that it’s not even printed online, what The Covey is known for one week may be gone by the next. This is very much the M.O. of restaurant owner, chef, and Ketchum native Jesse Sheue who refuses to pigeonhole his cooking or his restaurant by limiting what might appear on a given night’s menu. What is consistent is a high level of sophisticated cooking, unique ingredients combined with local and in-season ones, and innovation. Every menu has a similar breakdown of appetizers, fresh pastas, and entrees, and in addition to beer and wine, The Covey recently came into a liquor license and has used that to bring just as much creativity to their cocktails as their entrees.
The concept of “rustic, yet modern” is evident in both the decor and the food; the former carriage house that was home to many Ketchum restaurants before The Covey still features original Douglas Fir cut and milled locally decades ago. Snippets of the original building peek through the remodel which resulted in an open kitchen, modern art on the walls (much of it from local artists), a long bar for diners, and a backyard with firepit tables to be enjoyed in the summer.
The cuisine also follows the rustic, modern vibe with dishes like house-made dry-age beef Bolognese or a winter squash garnished with black garlic and bunashimeji mushrooms. These dishes are like comfort food but taken up many notches, all of which results in a restaurant in perpetual demand. While walk-ins are accepted and there’s always the chance of getting a bar seat, a reservation is highly recommended and can be made through the restaurant’s website. thecovey.com
Grill at Knob Hill
Many people forget or don’t realize that Idaho is considered part of the Pacific Northwest. The Grill at Knob Hill certainly hasn’t though, specializing in what they call “distinctively Northwest Rocky Mountain” dining. The owners, locals Bob and Jolie Dunn, are formerly of the Warm Springs Ranch Restaurant and The Bigwood Grill and have channeled those experiences into the menu at this upscale restaurant located on the ground floor of the Knob Hill Inn.
The dining room is large and perfect for groups, while those looking for a more casual experience can pull up a seat at the bar and watch their specialty cocktail get made right in front of them. In the summer, the restaurant expands onto an outdoor terrace and into the garden. Menu items change often to reflect the seasons and availability, but diners will always get to start their meals with a complementary basket of popovers served with honey butter which, if you’re not careful, will be eaten to the point of filling up before the main course. The menu features an array of sophisticated, playful dishes like lamb lollipops with mint pesto and crispy onions as well as a rotating daily pizza, salad, and soup. The “fresh catch” section of the menu features fresh fish dishes like Idaho Ruby Red Rainbow Trout, while the entrees are more meat-heavy and include prime steaks, local lamb, and wild game, though there is always a delicious vegan entrée option. Reservations are always recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant or visiting the website. grillatknobhill.com