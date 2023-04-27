Support Local Journalism


When I became a vegetarian four years ago, I don’t think I realized at the time how much that decision would shrink my eating-out options … and I love to eat out.

As a vegetarian (who, honestly, sometimes cheats), I have grown tired of going to restaurants and “making do” with a combination of salad and sides, or yet another Impossible burger. I have longed for a food spot that had a full menu of delicious plant-based meals.


