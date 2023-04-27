When I became a vegetarian four years ago, I don’t think I realized at the time how much that decision would shrink my eating-out options … and I love to eat out.
As a vegetarian (who, honestly, sometimes cheats), I have grown tired of going to restaurants and “making do” with a combination of salad and sides, or yet another Impossible burger. I have longed for a food spot that had a full menu of delicious plant-based meals.
I recently came to the realization that I am the only vegetarian I know in my circle of acquaintances in Nampa. So when I needed some recommendations of new vegan places to try, I turned to — where else? — Facebook and found my plant-based tribe.
I recently posed this question to the group — what are your favorite vegan or vegetarian options in the valley? (Side note: vegan means no animal products; vegetarian allows some animal products — like dairy and eggs).
“Have I got some ideas for you!” was one enthusiastic reply. From this group, I got half a dozen new (to me) suggestions and enthusiastically set out with my sometimes-vegetarian husband and daughter to try a few.
Maybe you’re an omnivore with vegan/vegetarian friends and are looking for restaurants that will make everyone happy. Or maybe you’re curious about a plant-based diet and want to give it a whirl. Or perhaps you’re a vegetarian like me and just need some fresh ideas. Whatever the case, here are some solid options to try.
Fully vegan options:
Frondescence, 103 N. 10th St., Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday — 11 a.m. till midnight; Friday and Saturday — 11 a.m. till 2 a.m.
This new vegan fast food spot bills itself as a late-night option and features sandwiches, build-your-own burritos, street tacos, gluten-free nachos and a kids menu. We went on a Saturday night and service was quick. We tried a Sloppy Justin and BBQ “pork” sandwich with coleslaw. Both were freshly made and very filling. Our favorite thing may have been the soft serve ice cream, called a “VcFlurry” which was smooth and creamy.
Owner Justin Arroues hopes his soy-based proteins will appeal not only to the vegan crowd, but also to the meat eaters. “Someone tried my Sloppy Justin, my version of the Sloppy Joe,” Arroues said. “He said, ‘Dude, that’s crazy! You can’t even tell it isn’t ground beef!’”
Arroues also hopes to be able to keep his prices low, so his food is accessible for everyone. “I’ve heard so many people say that veganism is a privilege, and all these proteins are expensive. I’m trying to have it be cheaper to have people be able to afford it.”
The Alchemist Plant Pub, 620 W. Idaho St., Sunday — Thursday, 7 a.m. till 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. till 10 p.m.
The Alchemist Plant Pub is one of Boise’s newest all-vegan restaurants. “We wanted to create a space with a great pub vibe that would appeal to the growing plant-based community, and even their meat-eating friends, in the Treasure Valley,” co-owner Tyler Freeman shared.
My family stopped in on a recent Saturday evening and the place was hopping. We tried the cauliflower wings and nachos and practically licked the plates clean.
“We feel we have done a great job crafting a menu that any eater will be able to indulge in,” Freeman said. “We have had lots of conversations with our omnivore customers, and happy to say that they were all pleased with their meals and were pleasantly surprised!”
High Note Café, 225 N. Fifth St., Monday, Tuesday & Thursday, 11 a.m. till 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday, 11 a.m. till 10 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. till 5 p.m., closed Wednesday.
Since it first opened in 2012, this cozy downtown café has been offering 100% vegan options, including sandwiches, soups, wraps and breakfast items. On a recent visit, I sampled the French dip, which is made with soy curls, and my husband had the breakfast burrito, which was tasty and filling.
Owner Maria Zetina said all of High Note’s food is made from scratch, and all ingredients, including their beers, wine, prosecco and even sugar, are researched to make sure they are 100% vegan. They source some of their ingredients from local farmers like Global Gardens, Fergs Fabulous Fungi and Greenhouse West.
“We’ve been told by non-vegans that our food is the best in town, vegan or not,” Zetina said. “We’ve gotten pretty good at it. You really can’t tell it’s vegan unless you’re told.” She said all their staff are vegan “for the animals” and their work is a labor of love. And by supporting High Note, Zetina said, you support farm animal sanctuaries, as the café makes regular monthly donations to several in the area.
Vegan Soul, Chow Public Market & Eatery, 7609 Overland Road, 11 a.m. till 2 p.m., 5 p.m. till 9 p.m.
Vegan Soul is one of the outlets in Chow, a food hall located by the Boise Spectrum Theater. On the day I visited, it was unexpectedly closed, so hopefully in the near future I can sample the comforting soul food that it’s famous for. Vegan Soul was chosen as one of PETA’s best vegan soul food restaurants in the country. The menu includes favorites such as mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole, collard greens and a dish called soul rice.
Honorable Mentions
Other restaurants — what I refer to as “hybrids” — with menus for vegans and omnivores — include:
Lemon Tree, Boise. This busy downtown shop features sandwiches (the bread is amazing), salads, tomato basil soup and fun drinks (lemonade, of course).
Wild Root Café, Boise. Nestled in the Eighth Street restaurant area, their menu boasts several dishes that have a plant-based option. I recently tried a power bowl that inspired me to replicate a similar dish at home.
BBQ 4 Life, Boise. Is vegan BBQ even a thing? It is at BBQ 4 Life, which has many plant-based menu items, including burgers and smoked tempeh sandwiches, and an amazing bread pudding for dessert.
Jak*s Place, Nampa. This neighborhood grill has a number of vegan options, including quesadillas and a butternut squash chili (be warned — it’s spicy!).
Many international restaurants in the valley have excellent vegetarian or vegan dishes. Here are a few: SPICE Indian Cuisine, Meridian; Mai Thai, Boise; Kibrom’s Ethiopian and Eritrean Restaurant, Boise; Golden Wok, Garden City.