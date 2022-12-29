Support Local Journalism


Taking a cue from local wineries, a number of Boise breweries will offer membership programs for 2023. The move makes sense from a brewery standpoint: appeal to an existing customer base, offer exclusive beers, events, discounts to club members, and create not only potential new super fans but also a budget and a rapt audience for certain niche projects. Wins all around.

Known for both their traditional and “sour” barrel-aged beers (not to mention their ice cream and candy-infused selections), Barbarian Brewing seems a natural fit for a membership program. In fact, this upcoming year is not their first rodeo — they’ve offered a membership program for several years now. As a result, their program is dialed in. Highlights include: 16 bottles (half of which are exclusive to the program); different themed tiers for fans of different styles; and, double digit percentage discounts on beer purchases at either of their taproom locations. For more information, including cost and tentative release schedule, or to enroll, please visit: barbarianbrewing.com.


