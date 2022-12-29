Taking a cue from local wineries, a number of Boise breweries will offer membership programs for 2023. The move makes sense from a brewery standpoint: appeal to an existing customer base, offer exclusive beers, events, discounts to club members, and create not only potential new super fans but also a budget and a rapt audience for certain niche projects. Wins all around.
Known for both their traditional and “sour” barrel-aged beers (not to mention their ice cream and candy-infused selections), Barbarian Brewing seems a natural fit for a membership program. In fact, this upcoming year is not their first rodeo — they’ve offered a membership program for several years now. As a result, their program is dialed in. Highlights include: 16 bottles (half of which are exclusive to the program); different themed tiers for fans of different styles; and, double digit percentage discounts on beer purchases at either of their taproom locations. For more information, including cost and tentative release schedule, or to enroll, please visit: barbarianbrewing.com.
Whoever said you can’t teach old fish new tricks hasn’t been following Sockeye Brewing over the past few years. Fresh off their 25th Anniversary, Sockeye announced plans for a second location in the 36th St. Marketplace. Though that second location has yet to open as of this publication, Sockeye will debut their member-based specialty beer program, Chronicles, in 2023. According to the website, Sockeye Chronicles will feature “the most ambitious and process intensive beers [they] have ever brewed, aged, and blended in [their] 26 year history.” Highlights include: 8 bottles of beer; an invitation to a nail pull barrel tasting event at the brewery; special pricing on additional Chronicles bottles and Sockeye core offerings at both locations; and, a Chronicles Members Only-branded Glassware Set and Hoodie — which feels like a missed opportunity to wax nostalgic on the classic jacket, but I digress. For more details or to become a member, please visit: sockeyechronicles.com.
Lost (pun intended) in the post-Thanksgiving, pre-Christmas beer happenings was the launch of Lost Grove Brewing’s Club programs. Note the plural. In the spirit of more is better (and better is better), Lost Grove has developed two different membership programs, the Social Club and the Barrel Club.
Social Club Membership functions much like a bar tab, only it’s paid in advance. By pre-paying for the 48 taproom pints or to-go crowlers (that’s four per month for the year beginning in January and concluding at the end of December), members save a substantial chunk of change. Leave it to the folks at Lost Grove to combat inflation, one pint at a time.
Bottle Club Membership includes two bottles of the five planned 2023 barrel-aged releases and a branded tote bag. Totes. Of note, the Lost Grove barrel-aged beer labels feature artwork from their Artist-in-Residence program. The 2022 artist was Miguel Almeida; the 2023 artist has yet to be announced as of this publication. For further exploration or to join the club(s), please visit: lostgrovebrewing.com.
Being a member of an exclusive annual beer club is a nice flex, but the most baller move available locally is being an owner of a brewery. Look no further for that option than Boise Brewing. Boise’s only Community Supported Brewery currently has over 600 investors. Owners receive monthly growler fills for life and VIP admission to Boise Brewing festivals and exclusive events. For further information on ownership opportunities, please contact: collin@boisebrewing.com.
As the Boise beer scene continues to mature and evolve, breweries will seek both established and innovative ways to connect with consumers. Exclusive clubs with special beers and experiences are extensions of this evolution. Given the level of quality available at these participating breweries, Groucho Marx famously shouldn’t have reason to complain. Cheers, ~M