Just in time to whisk those winter blahs and blues away, Boise Weekly Eats Drinks is here and full of enticing and mouth-watering options to get you out of the house and on your way to foodie nirvana.
While reading over these stories, I was compelled to make a sumptuous side list of must-dos, must-go-tos, must-eats and must-drinks. By the time I finished the last article and jotted down my final eats/drinks entry, my growling tummy sent me on my merry way, out the door, hither and yon, seeking out the tastes, nibbles and sips I had been reading about. I'm thinking I will not be the only one to do so, and I hope you will let me know, after you embark on your own Eats Drinks quest, your favorites.
And now, here's our latest Boise Eats Drinks lineup, to tease your appetite, or as they say in French, amuse-bouche.
Starting us off with a first course is Marissa Lovell with a story on great soup finds. You'll be ladling up brothy, creamy, steamy bowls of tummy-warming goodness from across our fair city as she takes you on a tour in "'SSup? Soups," page 6.
On page 8, Alaina Uhlenhoff introduces you to a dinner spot perfect for you and Fido. It's a tail-wagging restaurant where dogs are not only welcome to come with, but also have a menu of their own.
Cheers! Kathryn House McClaskey has the perfect wine for every wintry and winter holiday occasion on page 12. From after shopping to après skiing, brunching, baking, reading and relaxing, you'll be happily pouring and sipping your way to spring.
Heading Sun Valley way? Hayden Seder has the scoop on three hot dining spots you'll want to put on your "Reservations, Please" list. From Italian to "contemporary American" to "distinctively Northwest Rocky Mountain" cuisine, your tastebuds will be satiated. Check, check, check, please! Page 12.
Who doesn't like romantic fireplace dining? But — where can you find such ambiance, you ask? No worries, on page 16 April Neale has scoped out some local restaurants where you can "Cozy Up to a Fire."
On page 20, Natalie Holsten spills the tea on "Tea Time" in the Treasure Valley. From high tea to boba, you'll know just where to go. Pinkie up!
Beer guru Matt Gelsthorpe takes you on a "Mem-beers Only" journey to local establishments that are offering suds and more for a fee. Page 24.
So there you have it — our Boise Eats Drinks winter edition for 2022-2023. We hope to get you through the season, merrily noshing and imbibing all the way to spring. And our next Boise Eats Drinks.