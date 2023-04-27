There’s something so comforting about a taco: its perfect handheld size, the ability to find and eat one practically anywhere, the uniformity of the food across the board, no matter the ingredients. Whether you’re hungover, celebrating with friends, looking for cheap eats, or splurging on a platter of them, tacos are always there for you. And where does one find the best tacos? It sure ain’t Taco Bell. It’s food trucks. The Treasure Valley is FULL of taco trucks, but we’ve scoured the reviews, the web, and the streets to bring you our selection of the top five best taco trucks around.
Taqueria El Chino
Location: 9030 West Franklin Road (Boise)
Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday
You won’t find any gringo-ified Mexican food at this authentic taco truck; tacos are $1.75 each and come with a variety of meat options, the most popular of which are lengua (tongue) and cabeza (cow’s head). Other options include adobada (marinated pork), asada (steak), chorizo (pork sausage), buche (pork stomach) and tripas (beef tripe), all of which are also available in burrito, torta, quesadilla, or fajita form. Taqueria El Chino has possibly one of the best meal specials around: three tacos with a side of rice and beans and a canned soda, all for $7.50. Even if you don’t get the special, do yourself a favor and get a bottled Mexican coke alongside your food.
El Chavo Taqueria/Tacos El Chavo
Location: 2915 W. Overland Road (Boise)
Hours: 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. daily
You know that feeling of insatiable hunger after a long day of physical labor or perhaps a grueling, type-two fun mountain bike ride? Head to El Chavo Tacqueria on Overland for some of the heartiest servings for your buck. While this is a review of taco trucks and El Chavo certainly serves up some great tacos (particularly the carne asada), it’s their enormous $7.50 burritos that keep people raving. Seriously, these bad boys are coming in at almost a pound. El Chavo can whip your ingredients into practically any form: taco, gordita, tostada, pirameo, torta, enchilada, sope, quesadilla. Add on some of their hot sauce, but prepare yourself for some real heat. For those looking to pack a punch in the morning, try a breakfast burrito alongside some horchata, available in two sizes. Stop at the ATM first—this truck is cash only.
Antonio’s Kitchen
Location: 11277 W. Ustick Road (Boise)
Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday
Antonio’s Kitchen opened in 2019, after owner Antonio Ceballos spent his last $100 on the permit to operate his food truck and live his dream of being a chef. Originally from Mexico City, Ceballos moved to the Treasure Valley five years ago and in that time worked in just about every Mexican restaurant in the area. He finally decided to create his own menu and pursue his dream, the result of which is Antonio’s Kitchen food truck. Antonio’s specialty is birria, a Mexican dish from the state of Jalisco comprised of a meat stew or soup traditionally made from goat meat and marinated in an adobo of vinegar, dried chilies, garlic, herbs, and spices. Though the birria tacos are a little pricier ($4.35 per taco compared to Antonio’s classic street tacos at $2.50 each), the price is worth it for the chef’s special dish. The birria tacos are served with cilantro, onions, and Monterrey jack cheese inside and a side of consommé (the meat broth from the birria) for dipping your tacos.
El Habanero Truck
Location: 380 N. Five Mile Road (Boise)
Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday
Some taco trucks are good all around, while some excel at making one particular dish over others. For El Habanero Truck, their specialty is the fish taco. Don’t get me wrong, they serve other classic taco truck fair (tostadas, sopes, quesadillas, and massive burritos) and do a good job of it, but the consensus is that this truck serves the best fish taco in the Treasure Valley—and at $1.50 a pop, how can you go wrong? Each taco comes with flaky, tender fish in a corn tortilla, topped with crema, cabbage, pico, shredded Oaxaca cheese, cotija crumbles, avocado slices, and is topped with a special sauce. I know, my mouth’s watering, too. El Habanero is mostly cash only, as whether the Square was brought to the truck that day seems to be inconsistent.
Tacos Mobile Primo
Location: 3710 W. Chinden Blvd. (Garden City)
Hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday
A fixture to family grocery store Primo’s Supermarket, the Tacos Mobile Primo food truck is located adjacent. Tacos Mobile Primo may seem like your run-of-the-mill taco truck at first glance, but it’s in the care and time that the owner (the elderly gentleman behind the counter working most days) takes with his ingredients, from roasting serrano chilis to order to making the house green hot sauce that is to die for (you might literally die it’s so hot, but tasty!) that make it memorable. Taco-wise, the carnitas taco ($1.75 each) is the winner here and in addition to other standard taco truck fare Tacos Mobile Primo makes a mean batch of nachos and has veggie options for non-meat-eaters.