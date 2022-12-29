Visiting or living in a ski town means that après-ing isn’t just a fun part of the ski culture — it’s basically a requirement. But there is no one way or right way to après; some enjoy heading home to have a shower beer and crash on the couch while some prefer to have fancy cocktails in front of a fireplace at a local bar while wearing their post-skiing Bogner best. No matter your style, one thing’s for sure: if you’re hitting the mountain, you’re hitting the après. So check out one of these five spots in Ketchum for where to go when your legs can’t take any more turns.
Apple’s Bar & Grill Located at the Warm Springs base side of Bald Mountain, Apple’s Bar & Grill has been practically synonymous with après-ing in Ketchum for years. If the high prices of food at the lodge are a bit of a turnoff, the affordable lunch eats and accompanying drinks (mostly beer) at Apple’s will sit right with you. The menu features the usual fare you’re craving after a long day chasing pow at elevation: burgers, sandwiches, fries, and the like. There are some original items like a sesame-seared ahi burger and flatbread pizzas, but you can’t go wrong sticking with the classics. Do you and your friends a favor and invest in a full pitcher of beer (or mimosas) rather than going back to the bar over and over as you take an extended lunch break. When the weather’s warm, crowds spill onto the outdoor patio where there are tables, a couch, and outdoor firepits to congregate around. Apple’s has the ski town vibes you’ve been looking for.
Warm Springs Lodge and River Run Lodge
Sun Valley’s Bald Mountain has two base areas, the Warm Springs side and the River Run side. Both have their own dedicated lodges, which serve up different menus, atmospheres, and après scenes. Warm Springs Lodge renovated after a fire several years ago which resulted in the long granite-top bar under the Lodge’s mountain-facing window, giving those drinking their toddies the chance to watch skiers come down Warm Springs. The bar serves cocktails, beer, and wine, while the food court serves upscale version of mountain cafeteria food like grilled cheese, chicken tenders and fries, chili, baked potatoes, and pizza. Some of the more elevated dishes available are a carving station Reuben and Asian pho and ramen. Over on the other side at River Run, you’ll find a similar menu of food options but with a few new options like Philly Cheesesteak, egg rolls and orange chicken, and brisket. Similar to the Warm Springs Lodge, River Run features a long bar for ordering up winter warmers like Hot Buttered Bourbon as well as several fireplaces to warm up. River Run does have a leg-up over Warm Springs in that it has a large outdoor firepit running all day, so whether it’s sunny out or snowing, you can be warm and enjoy the winter elements.
Lefty’s Bar & Grill
If having a cold one while watching the game is your ideal version of après, look no further than Lefty’s, a casual pub serving up no-frills burgers and beers since 1993. This version of après certainly doesn’t include martinis and fondue; order your food at the counter and cheers your beers with friends at one of the wooden booths. Menu items are standard pub fare and include burgers (including veggie options), subs, salads, and fries. The affordable prices and relaxed atmosphere make this a local hangout, though visitors are certainly welcome, and all can rejoice and reminisce about great skiing and boarding after a powder day. The spot recently came up for sale, but a group of passionate locals banded together to buy the spot and keep it operating as the blue-collar lunch and dinner spot it’s always been.
Grumpy’s
As far as in-town après goes, Grumpy’s might just be the go-to spot. Drinking is first priority here, with eating a distant second, as evidenced by the decades-old selection of beer cans that line the walls as decoration (in addition to other decoration like framed photos of celebrities who have enjoyed the establishment, offensive bumper stickers, and stolen ski run signs). Grumpy’s is primarily known for its schooners of beer, a full 32 ounces that will only set you back $7 — you can also do a mimosa schooner which is practically a full bottle of Cook’s. The cheapest lunch in town is the $3.50 corndog while for those willing to cough up a few more bucks can get a variety of burgers and fries as well as veggie options. Cozy up with friends inside at a booth and put a few tunes on the jukebox or head outside on warmer days and feed a few fallen French fries to one of the dogs roaming the patio.
Warfield
You know a place does après right when they have a blue light on the outside of the building to signify that not only is it snowing, there are drink specials to celebrate said snow. The Warfield is a combo restaurant, brewery, and distillery which excels in each facet of its personality just as much as the next. As a restaurant, the food is delicious, featuring gastro pub items like a house-made salted pretzel and sweet potato poutine prepared by their award-winning chef. As a brewery, the Warfield has a selection of roughly 25 craft-brewed beers on tap as well as gin, brandy, vodka, and whiskey made at their onsite distillery. The space is large so head here with a large group after the mountain and order a variety of drinks and apps. Its location on Main Street at the center of town means you’ll be walking distance to restaurants or bars to continue your après celebrating.