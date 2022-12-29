Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Visiting or living in a ski town means that après-ing isn’t just a fun part of the ski culture — it’s basically a requirement. But there is no one way or right way to après; some enjoy heading home to have a shower beer and crash on the couch while some prefer to have fancy cocktails in front of a fireplace at a local bar while wearing their post-skiing Bogner best. No matter your style, one thing’s for sure: if you’re hitting the mountain, you’re hitting the après. So check out one of these five spots in Ketchum for where to go when your legs can’t take any more turns.

Apple’s Bar & Grill Located at the Warm Springs base side of Bald Mountain, Apple’s Bar & Grill has been practically synonymous with après-ing in Ketchum for years. If the high prices of food at the lodge are a bit of a turnoff, the affordable lunch eats and accompanying drinks (mostly beer) at Apple’s will sit right with you. The menu features the usual fare you’re craving after a long day chasing pow at elevation: burgers, sandwiches, fries, and the like. There are some original items like a sesame-seared ahi burger and flatbread pizzas, but you can’t go wrong sticking with the classics. Do you and your friends a favor and invest in a full pitcher of beer (or mimosas) rather than going back to the bar over and over as you take an extended lunch break. When the weather’s warm, crowds spill onto the outdoor patio where there are tables, a couch, and outdoor firepits to congregate around. Apple’s has the ski town vibes you’ve been looking for.


Recommended for you

Load comments