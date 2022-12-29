“We kind of say now, it's a dog's world and we're just living in it,” said Todd Lancourt, who owns The Local in Boise on W. State Street with his wife Patrice Lancourt.
The Local is a beer and wine pub that features, among other things, a dog-friendly patio dining area, similar to many other local restaurants. But they've even taken things a step — or a paw — farther: they also offer a dog specific menu with some yummy options for your four-legged canine companion.
“So, we love dogs,” Patrice Lancourt said. “We are passionate about dogs and we have an outdoor patio, so that's the first thing we thought of. I mean, you gotta do what you're passionate about.”
Taking dogs along on an evening out, either for the joy of their company or to get them a little treat, seems to be a growing trend. Google searches for ‘dog restaurant near me’ have been rising for years, with record highs the last few summers.
“We like to do things a little bit different,” Patrice Lancourt said. “So we started the dog menu, and people love it. I mean, they love their pets, so if they can treat their pets while they're having a treat themselves is just a win win.”
The Year of the Dog
In the U.S., millions of people adopted dogs during the pandemic, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. This may also be contributing to higher interest in dog-focused dining, with pandemic pet owners who now prefer to do everything with their dog.
“It's all about the dog right now, I think in the Northwest even more than other places,” Todd Lancourt said.
This trend of specialty dining for dogs does have strong ties to the Pacific Northwest. The Seattle Barkery began as a food truck back in 2014. The brand now features the original truck, plus a trailer, bar and a stand-alone shop, all offering delicious treats made specifically for the special canine in your life.
What’s for Dinner?
At The Local, everything on the dog menu is prepared with love by the Lancourts themselves.
The dog menu features homemade dog biscuits, and dessert pup-cups made with low-fat yogurt, peanut butter and a flavor option of banana or pumpkin. The main event is a doggy dinner of ground turkey, carrots, peas and brown rice.
“Patrice makes the doggy dessert and the doggy biscuits and I make the doggy dinners,” Todd Lancourt said. “We bring out the dinner in a little dog bowl; people absolutely love it. We sell the biscuits for treats and we also give you one when you come in. One of my favorite things is taking the treat out to the dog, it's so much fun.”
None of the dog menu items are over $5, so getting Spot some dinner or a treat isn’t going to break the bank.
“Dog food is much easier to make than people's food; we use good ingredients, but it's pretty easy,” Patrice Lancourt said.
There is extra work involved in making a space dog friendly, and no matter how well behaved, dogs are animals that have the potential to be noisy or messy.
“If you're not a dog owner, and you have a restaurant patio, but you don't like dogs — don’t do it,” Patrice Lancourt said.
The Lancourts have a golden retriever named Alto — who they say lives up to her name with a beautiful deep singing voice.
People call The Local all times of year and in all kinds of weather to see if patio seating for them and their dog is possible.
“We actually had a phone call yesterday, when it was snowy and rainy. It was someone asking ‘if it stops raining will you open your patio so I can come with my dog?’” Todd Lancourt said.
The Does and Don’ts of Doggy Dining
Before you take your furry friend out to dinner with you, make sure you understand their individual limitations. All dogs are at different levels when it comes to obedience and getting along with other dogs or coping with unusual sights and smells.
“The people that come and bring their dogs, the dogs are very well behaved, they really do a nice job,” Patrice Lancourt said.
It is also important to ensure your dog is up to date on the necessary vaccinations, for their own safety as well as the safety of other pets. The City of Boise requires all dogs be vaccinated against rabies; other cities may have additional requirements.
Remember, not all patios are dog friendly, and bringing your dog inside a restaurant is usually not allowed. Always listen to the workers at the establishment in question and respectfully comply with their policies. Chapter 3 Section 4-3-4 Item 15 of Boise City Code states that no live animals or fowl can be in a room where food or drink is being prepared, so if you and your dog are not allowed to enter it is likely due to health code. Service animals may be exempt from this, but emotional support animals are generally not.
The internet is a great resource for finding dog friendly spaces for you and your furry best friend to visit. For instance, bringfido.com allows you to search by location and filter for the kind of experience you want, including hotels, restaurants and other activities.
In Boise alone, bringfido.com highlights over 80 dog-friendly restaurants including places like Fork and 10 Barrel Brewing, and over 150 hotels.
But be warned, if you bring your dog out with you, people will want to say hi to you both. And what better tool to build connection in a community than mutual love of dogs?
“When we get a dog on the patio, I mean, pretty much every employee and every other person on the patio goes out and pets the dog,” Patrice Lancourt said.
The Local is open Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit thelocalboise.com to learn more. To license your dog with the City of Boise visit cityofboise.org.