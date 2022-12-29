Support Local Journalism


“We kind of say now, it's a dog's world and we're just living in it,” said Todd Lancourt, who owns The Local in Boise on W. State Street with his wife Patrice Lancourt.

The Local is a beer and wine pub that features, among other things, a dog-friendly patio dining area, similar to many other local restaurants. But they've even taken things a step — or a paw — farther: they also offer a dog specific menu with some yummy options for your four-legged canine companion.


