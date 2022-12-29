Early humankind figured out that if they rubbed two sticks together, it would create magical fire. Ever since, that warmth and glow imparted a feeling of safety and fellowship, which has been a significant part of our story throughout time. Not to mention it made the whole romance and procreative aspect a heck of a lot more fun.
Cut to today, when homes are heated, and electricity brings light, but we still desire the fireplace feature. Outdoors, we gravitate to the open fire pit when dining out. For camping, it's the focal point. The delightful ambiance of a roaring or flickering flame is primal. It has inspired romance, feelings of security, and life-saving warmth with the added benefits of a convivial atmosphere that makes eating all the more pleasurable.
Lucky for us here in Boise — despite the weather outside currently in "frightful" season — this makes the "delightful" quest for the warmth of a large or small fireplace an easy one to tick on the list when venturing out for a drink and/or dinner in the cold. Of course, given the Treasure Valley's climate, it's hardly a surprise that restaurants here feature fireplaces that add a spark and a vibe —even if some are digital or have gas flames that don't create too much heat. (It is a surprise that many fine restaurants do not, perhaps they should consider adding a fireplace in a remodel.)
Boise Weekly to the rescue — we found some cool spots where you can find warmth, friendship and perhaps fuel a romance.
Barbacoa Grill
276 Bobwhite Court, Boise
208-338-5000
Entering Barabcoa feels like you crossed a portal to someone's wax-filled Medusa-fied dream state, where sizzling meat and generous pours are enhanced by fabulous local art, including award-winning local artist Delia Dante's extraordinary metal sculpture over the hammered metal-encased long and lean two-way fireplace. The metal glows, and the flames rise and fall as lucky diners who asked to be seated near the sexy Barbacoa fireplace bask in its warmth during their meal. The flames flicker off the surfaces offering an atmospheric experience with high ceilings and a water view. "What our fireplace represents is stimulating all of your senses," Manager Kelsey Sorensen sai, "being nice and warm and cozy, feeling the heat, seeing the flames, and just bringing a romantic feel to the dining experience."
Cottonwood Grille
913 W. River St., Boise
208-333-9800
The CG has an authentic lodge or resort feel and is located near downtown, on the Boise River. The Cottonwood Grille is old-school luxe, ultra comfortable, and designed to make you feel like this place is not going down a trendy epicurean rabbit hole. No, sir, the food and the bar offer classic cuts and dishes that evoke a mid-century feel with cleverly reinvented standards and satisfying appetizers. Their fireplace is a center point where diners can enjoy a meal and feel transported from the city. "The fireplace at Cottonwood Grille is reminiscent of a cozy ski lodge," said office manager Maryl Seaquist. "Many of our guests request fireplace seating year after year to celebrate life's special occasions. So come in and enjoy our warm ambiance soon."
Highlands Hollow Brewhouse
2455 N. Highlands Hollow, Boise
208-343-6820
If you are new to Boise, you must go here for lunch or dinner, where the center mid-century fireplace is seen by all as the food and service feels almost European. Their house-brewed beers further enhance the Alpine vibe, with Pilsners to dark beers and everything in between served with melty French Dips, Reubens, and fabulous halibut fish. The Bogus Basin skiers know this restaurant is super gnar, but if you are not a regular who treks up to ski, make a point of visiting this comfortable, casual, and uniquely Idahoan spot. Their giant round firepit anchors the room. Brewery manager Chris Compton wants everyone to come by, warm up, and try what he's brewed. "That fireplace was part of the building, built in 1970. Back then, it was a Brass Lamp Pizza restaurant. But we have always been a destination for skiers. We're the first fireplace you hit down from the hill. And yes, it's always been an integral part of our charm, especially in the winter. When the cold weather hits, you have to sit by the fireplace. It's a draw for people, so warming; you come up from the cold, feel that warmth, and feel comfortable. Even if you have been biking, you sit down, relax, have a nice drink, get cozy can take your jacket off. The warmth is a relief from the cold."
13th Street Pub and Grill
1520 N. 13th St., Boise
208-639-8888
An excellent selection of fish to steak and sumptuous small plates define this friendly neighborhood pub where regulars rub shoulders with non-North Enders who come for the people watching. Still, when it gets cold, the fireplaces inside become a huge draw, too. Manager John Straubhar likens his spot to a friendly place where people let their guard down. "The fireplace room off the side of the main dining areas is mostly for private parties," he said. "At maximum, we'll do 20 people, and it's great for 12 to 15 folks. A lot of family gatherings, graduation parties, and a more intimate ambiance with the two-way fireplace. You can see it from the fire room and dining room." And the central dining room fireplace adds to his business. "Well, people love to sit around it. We get a lot of communal groups of people sitting there, several couples sitting, and then they start to converse with each other," he said. "We have 12 seats around the main room fireplace; usually, those around it become friends. That's what the fire is about; it's communal."
The Flicks: Rick's Cafe Americain
646 Fulton St., Boise
208-342-4222
There's a fabulous place downtown to have a proper meal and see a movie. It boasts a fireplace that makes the entire evening feel nothing like a chain theater experience. The president of Flicks, Carole J. Skinner, noted that they named Rick's Cafe after the club in the movie Casablanca. "We serve a delicious selection of various hot entrees, snacks and desserts, wine and beer, and a full espresso and coffee bar."
Rory's Cafe (Life's Kitchen working restaurant and room for rent)
8574 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
208-331-0199
Available 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for daytime service for breakfast and lunch. The room is available to rent afterward and for weekends for larger private parties and it has a large stone fireplace and carved wood bar for ambiance. Life's Kitchen also offers catering services and services that eliminate the cost of renting a space. "The fireplace is in our café. And if you were to choose the café, there are no rental fees with [catering] food purchases," said Executive Director Tammy Johnson. "We have had a couple of great birthday parties and celebrations there. The large carved wood bar adds to the ambiance, especially now that we have our beer and wine license. People can contact our catering manager at catering@lifeskitchen.com if they want to enjoy the feel and coziness and save money."
The James
1030 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
208-637-4738
The James off Broadway is a newcomer, cozy and hip, with a TV dedicated to the fireplace channel. Hey, it's not the real thing, but the flickering flames still mesmerize diners in this charming neighborhood eatery and bar with romantic spots inside and on the patio with fire heaters. "We like to put on the virtual fireplace as it lends itself well to the cozy environment here on a cold winter evening," said Manager Perry Murphy. "You can sit with friends and have a fantastic craft cocktail, like The James, our take on an Old Fashioned made with a Fig Vanilla Double Demi that we make in-house and a 100-proof whiskey that you dangerously forget is even there as it warms your soul and senses. I grew up with a fireplace here in Idaho, and it always brings back inner peace just watching the flames dance. If it's a date night, what else is as romantic? It has that quality; no matter who you are, that is comforting. We have been open for about a year, originally opening as The James Whiskey and Craft Cocktail Bar. As the pieces of the plan came together, we expanded into a full-service restaurant about three months ago. We feature a diverse and incredible menu designed to give the options of shareable plates. Barry Werner, Chef Scott Howard, and local legend Daryn Colledge own The James. We want everyone that comes in to feel like it's their private hang-out spot that happens to have awesome bartenders, an incredible chef (Daniel Gonzales), and staff that cares about you being there. We have many new plans for our menu and the amazing rooftop location."