Early humankind figured out that if they rubbed two sticks together, it would create magical fire. Ever since, that warmth and glow imparted a feeling of safety and fellowship, which has been a significant part of our story throughout time. Not to mention it made the whole romance and procreative aspect a heck of a lot more fun.

Cut to today, when homes are heated, and electricity brings light, but we still desire the fireplace feature. Outdoors, we gravitate to the open fire pit when dining out. For camping, it's the focal point. The delightful ambiance of a roaring or flickering flame is primal. It has inspired romance, feelings of security, and life-saving warmth with the added benefits of a convivial atmosphere that makes eating all the more pleasurable.


