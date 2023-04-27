Many places can sling a hamburger. But consistency, quality, tempting sides, and restaurant vibe go a long way when you go for that patty-in-a-bun experience. This list of consistently excellent burgers has accrued numerous glowing reviews over time. Their repeat business and success in a tough industry shows that the humble hamburger can be elevated to lofty heights, literally, in some cases, damn near jaw-breaking. Still, they all come at you with style and high-quality, inventive ingredients. These Treasure Valley spots are not up for debate whenever the burger craving hits. And combined with the right side car of fries, fried pickles, rings, or other goodies, the American hamburger made with love in the Gem State is a special treat. They deliver the goods, from bison, beef, pork, and beef combos to vegan burgers; they are the Rick Astley of protein wedged in a split bun, you are never gonna give them up, and they're never gonna let you down.
Get your five-star burger fix at these 10 vetted spots from Nampa, Caldwell, Garden City, Meridian, Eagle, and Boise.
Brad Taylor is well known in Boise circles for excellent barbecue. His BBQ4LIFE is a Vista Village Boise fixture. But his second food baby in Garden City is called the Hit List. As Taylor said, classic burgers deserve the best ingredients: "This is the burger our business is built on and is our shot at the essence of an American burger. Two house ground and formed 1/4-pound patties, made from locally sourced Thomas Cattle beef, served on a butter-toasted roll with two slices of American cheese and grilled onions." Feeling adventurous, Taylor recommends the Pastrami burger, piled high with house-cured smoked pastrami, special mustard, grilled onions, and a perfect butter-toasted bun.
Bison, beef, or vegetarian, you can order a burger any way you like. A small but mighty Idaho-based chain that believes in locally sourced ingredients, and the hallmark is that the burgers are made from free-range, grass-fed beef and bison. Their fries, of course, are the necessary sidecar here, where spuds of every stripe are cut daily. They even have a French fry happy hour and housemade sodas and condiments; all served in a great space with a friendly vibe for families and casual dining.
Another local hero, Big Jud's is legendary, thanks in significant part to the TV series "Man v. Food" host Adam Richman, who attempted to scarf a hefty monster burger they tout as the "Mount Everest of burger challenges." They still have that beast on the menu, but their classic burgers are prepared to order. Their buns are delicious and, combined with the right toppings and superb sides— like their onion rings or righteous fried pickles — make Big Jud's a reasonably priced sit-down experience that never ever disappoints.
Bittercreek Alehouse (Boise)
246 N. Eighth St., Boise
(208) 345-1813
This no-miss spot is in the heart of downtown Boise on Eighth Street, where people meet up for lunch or begin (or end) their evenings. Owner Dave Krick is a Boise food legend and is considered a top restaurant entrepreneur in Idaho. About that bestseller house burger, he said: "We work hard to make that [classic Bittercreek Burger] a great burger. We have a long relationship with Desert Mountain Grass-Fed beef, and our burgers combine chuck and brisket that we grind daily." You can choose the perfect side of fries or a crisp house salad and craft beer to accompany the burger.
Delsa's Homemade Ice Cream and more (Boise)
7923 W. Ustick Road
(208) 377-3700
Mushroom & Swiss Super Burger is a hot ticket at this historic Idaho destination spot known the country over for its excellent in-house made ice cream. They serve the burger in an old-school red basket way, usually accompanied by last-century tunes and in a spot decorated with a '50s vibe. The fresh Angus patties come seven ways with the requisite diner sides options.
Chop Shop Caldwell (Caldwell)
716 Arthur St.
(208) 402-6781
Chef (and owner) Kris Ott has an inventive and addictive spin on the classic hamburger. He said: "This Chop Shop Double is a Burger Patty blend of both brisket and beef heart which is ground in-house. This burger comes with two beef heart patties, grilled onions, spicy tomato chutney, arugula, housemade bacon, and American cheese topping piled on our buttermilk bun. We use beef heart because it is high in iron, giving our burger an intense beef flavor like no other."
Holy Cow! (Nampa)
1226 1st St. S.
(208) 965-8015
Their mouth-splitting burgers are always raved about on social media. An example is the Holy Cow! burger. This jaw-dropper consists of two 1/3-pound grass-fed beef patties, double rations of bacon, American cheese, and Holy Cow fry sauce — all served between two grilled cheese sandwiches. Of course, there are slimmer saner burgers of many combinations here, but the daring ones go large. And cheesy!
Bodacious Pig Barbecue (Eagle)
34 E. State St.
(208) 514-0068
In Eagle, they say, "Oink Oink Burger," please. Another fun gastronomical find exists in Boise's rapidly expanding neighbor to the West that has a devious spin on burgers. They use freshly ground brisket and a sirloin blend for a distinct beefy base; add cheddar cheese, top with BBQ sauce, and a little juicy pulled pork and creamy coleslaw for the ultimate pig and cow combo.
Highlands Hollow Brewhouse (Boise)
2455 N. Highlands Hollow
(208) 343-6820
Tucked away on the road to Bogus, many folks who live in the Treasure Valley still need to find it. Even so, the place is usually packed out for a good reason. Start your burger discovery with the Hollow Burger, a juicy burger on a toasted bun with red onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. The fries are epic, and the portions are enormous. Then, as you venture to the "Black Diamond" level of alpine eating, ski down the slope of the Avalanche Burger, an open-faced burger smothered in black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and pepper jack cheese and topped with cilantro lime sauce.
10 Barrel Brewing (Boise)
826 W. Bannock St.
(208) 344-5870
This downtown institution in Boise is a hopping spot for classic pub grub done exceptionally well: Juicy burgers and perfect sides, brews, and more await besties and often their pups in tow (outside when the weather permits) meeting up before hitting the town. We recommend their legendary Peanut Butter Bacon Burger, a beautiful collaboration with their neighbor business, City Peanut Shop's Thai peanut butter sauce, Asian mustard sauce, pickled carrots, and cilantro, on hometown bakery Gaston's perfectly toasted brioche bun.