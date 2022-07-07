During her two years hiding with her family and four others, Anne Frank would look out the attic window, into the courtyard, and at a chestnut tree. She wrote about that tree in her journal, which is why at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, her statue is looking right at the chestnut tree in the garden.
If you stand by the tree in the Rose Beal Garden, you can see Anne almost peeking around a corner, gazing wondrously.
The garden is named after Rahela “Rose” Horn Beal, who, like Anne, was raised in Frankfurt, Germany in the 1920s. Her family emigrated to the United States when she was around 18 in 1939, where Beal eventually became a guide, or docent, at the Anne Frank memorial.
“We thank her with this,” said Susan Kim, one of the memorial’s docents. She gestured to the garden, which, along with the tree, has many bushes. “She gave a lot to this community — her history and her knowledge.”
The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights was built in 1995. Today, docents give free tours to the community from 12:15-1 p.m. every Tuesday and also peopl can schedule throughout the week.
“We actually have one of the saplings from the Amsterdam chestnut tree that Anne actually looked at,” Kim said. “It’s, right now, in a forest here in Idaho getting healthy and then will be transplanted here in place of this one.”
Another docent, Sydney Rocklin, pointed out that the garden has 18 rose bushes, symbolizing the Hebrew word “Chai” which means life and also refers to the number 18. This is because each Hebrew letter has a numerical equivalent, and the letters of “Chai,” which are Chet and Yud, have a sum of 18.
To the left of the garden is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on stone tablets. When the leaders of the world gathered after World War II to create the declaration, they had First Lady of the United States Eleanor Roosevelt as the chair of the committee that created them.
“She didn’t feel at the time that she was worthy of being a leader because she was a woman,” Rocklin said. “Which is also strange because it was Eleanor Roosevelt.”
The Marilyn Shuler classroom is also part of the tour. The space is also commonly used for outdoor classes. Videos about oppressed people from around the world who have Idaho connections are also shown there.
Tour goers ask about Anne looking out the window.
“They had to be very careful with noise and visibility,” Kim said. “They couldn’t flush the toilet during the daytime because they were right on top of the test kitchen for a factory.”
On the back area of the classroom is another somber feature.
“We’ll take a stop here for just a minute,” Kim said. “This is what we call the genocide wall. Does anyone know what that word means? Because I’m not sure I really did until I started doing this.”
Kim explained genocide is the intent to destroy a group of people and that in order to be classified as a genocide, there has to be this intent. The wall itself had a list of genocides recognized by the United Nations, including the Armenian, Rwandan and the Holocaust.
Other stops on the walking tour include: the butterfly garden and poem, the ‘bookcase’ and stairway that are to scale of the ones where Anne hid, the spiral of injustice statue, Anne’s statue and finally the quote walls.
Here, Kim read a quote from Martin Niemoller, who said:
“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”