Gifts galore, sassy mugs, locally made jewelry, body care, and perfect greeting cards
Flying M Coffee and Gifts
➤ 500 W. Idaho St. / 208-345-4320 / flyingmcoffee.com
✶ Gifts: Stocking stuffers extraordinaire, Locally made candles, jewelry, pop culture Christmas ornaments
The downtown Flying M is a one-stop coffee pub get-it-all-done shop, where you can see neighbors and friends, order a coffee and pay a visit inside their stuffed-to-the-gills gift shop that will cover many lucky gift recipients. Gift store manager Jessica Palante oversees the festooned wonderland of RBG, George Michael, and Golden Girls Xmas ornaments and other sparkly items and says: “The Blue Q socks are hot sellers, and the locally made Apis body care line, too, plus the local jewelry artists like Union Studio Metal, Tutu, and Japricorn. And mushroom-shaped ornaments, and Idaho Candle Co. and Malicious Women candles, too.” Books, socks, mugs, perfect greeting cards, and items you never knew you needed are here. If it’s near lunchtime, grab a slice at the nearby Guidos pizzeria. Nampa residents have their own Flying M spot on 1314 2nd St. S. and in Caldwell at 724 Arthur St.
Idaho created and designed
Idaho Made
➤ 108 Sixth St. / 208-258-7459
✶ Gifts: Idaho works of wearable art, unique Idaho gifts, edible Idaho gifts
This is a unique store that features ‘Idaho Made’ everything. You will love the selection of fine art pottery, edible confections, excellent quality casual wear and gear with the state of Idaho representing, and more. Steven Dexter and Sarah Christiansen are hands-on owners/curators of the best Idaho gifts have to offer a gift buyer. “The range is extensive, from Craft and Lore fine leather handbags to Lekker Sweets, and Freeze Dried Depot Snacks are great gifts to find,” says Christiansen, whose own line of whimsical gnomes from her company, 52 Freckles, are in the store and selling fast. “We were surprised at how quickly we are selling out of the fine chocolates, by Happy Day, Arno Chocolate and Dream Chocolate, fancy truffles made here locally are super hot.” Make sure to peruse their stunning collection by Way Up Clay for decor, dishes, and mugs, too.
Santa is happy to see you
Ansots Basque Chroizos & Catering
➤ 560 W. Main St. / ansots.com / 208-336-9166
✶ Gifts: Holiday locally made Basque delicacies
You can’t put chorizo in someone’s stocking — or can you? Still, you can do the next best thing, a gift card from owners Dan Ansotegui and Ellen Ansotegui’s charming Ansots, Boise’s other Basque cafe and market that does exceptional traditional chorizos and party platters to go. Have you tried Urdaixa (Basque bacon)? Or buttery pastry, Kouign Amann? Make sure you grab some Basque cider or bottle of Cordeniu Cava for the holidays that can safely be tucked into a stocking for the lover of Penedes (Catalan) sparkling wines that are crisper and drier than Italy’s prosecco.
Stemware, hard-to-find gift wines, unique culinary gifts
City Center Wines
➤ 574 Main St. / 208-972-3385 / citycenterwines.com
✶ Gifts: Wines, oils, vinegar, great culinary gifts
This sliver of a shop is not one to ever pass by, as owner David Hansen has curated outstanding wines from every region and perfect sparklers in demand this time of year. Hansen says: “Try the Raspato; a biodynamic and organic Sangiovese sparkling rose that is dry and perfect for charcuterie boards and gatherings, and reasonable in cost, too ($28). The notes are cranberry and tart cherry, and we also stock organic Italian and Napa Valley olive oils and vinegar plus an assortment of cheese boards, stemware, and other accessories for a well turned out bar and kitchen.” For the harried shopper out of time, they offer free delivery with a six-bottle minimum order in the greater Boise area.
Runnin’ and gunnin’
Bandanna Running and Walking Store
➤ 504 W. Main St. / 208-386-9017 / bandannarunning.com
✶ Gifts: Theragun, top-of-the-line running shoes, great athletic gear
Owner/Founder Rich Harris runs the run and walks the walk. He named the store Bandanna and was a competitive runner who used to run with a bandanna tied around his head to keep his hair out of his eyes. Now he is the perfect guide — for the novice walker to the ace runner — and says: “We are the only store in Idaho that has the creme de la creme of running shoes, Nike Vaporfly Next% and Alphafly Next% with carbon fiber plates that add real speed boost to any run.” The store also carries excellent clothing options and a hot gift for anyone, the Theragun line of target massagers for those IT bands and calf muscles that bark.
Yesteryear treasures lovingly curated
Atomic Treasures
➤ 409 S. Eighth St., Ste. 105 / (208) 344-0811 / On Facebook
✶ Gifts: If it’s old, it’s gold
Visiting Atomic Treasures is akin to going into the way back machine, where all the doodads and keepsakes of yore are sitting waiting for you to remember when. Alien Christmas ornaments, antique dresses, and suits, plus valuable vintage metal casings and storage, are just the tip of the nostalgic iceberg. Even stately antiques such as display cases carved from lovely hardwood and other authentic furniture finds can be had; make sure to ask. Owner Cindy Allen says, “Grab the $5 sunglasses plus we have lots of new earrings and unique alien and bigfoot t-shirts which are fun gifts.” Allen has been open downtown for 14 years now. She says, “I used to have another retail space, the Treasure Garden on Ustick, and we tried something new downtown, and we love being in downtown Boise now.”