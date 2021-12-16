Godzilla, genre pop culture, Anime, art, D&D galore
Re-POP Gifts
➤ 210 10th St. / 208-991-6112 / https://www.repopgifts.com/
✶ Gifts: Godzilla, Ghostbusters, Local Art, Ted Lasso, and more
Owner Millie Hilgert loves art, fun and supporting local artists in her Re-POP shop, where you feel the years peel away and your inner kid makes an appearance. “For wall art, prints or originals plus cards, jewelry, glassware, t-shirts, sticker designs, we feature local artists like Chris Stevens (Pop Octopus), Noble Hardesty, Nathan Veibell (Spooky Dinosaur), Ryan Harrison (Chopsy), Casey Andrews, Bruce Maurey Travis Campion, Barry Barnes (Trained Eye Graphics), Erica Cornwall (Dazyair), Julie Ours, Blake Coker, Matt Akin, Reham Aarti, Kate Gleason (O’Glasain Art), Kate Peterson (The Dapper Jackalope), Zack Leslie, and Justin Hillgrove’s Imps & Monsters. As for the hot trends this year, Hilgert says: “The ‘feel-good’ items selling are binge-worthy shows like Ted Lasso, Schitt’s Creek, and The Office. And classic monster and horror, plus Godzilla is huge. Plus Dungeons & Dragons game-themed gifts. And Anime continues to trend with plushies and posters being top sellers in this category.”
Gifts for all the senses
The Record Exchange
➤ 1105 W. Idaho / 208-344-0107
✶ Gifts: Vinyl, mushroom collectibles, tarot cards, turntables, local t-shirts
Co-owner Catherine Merrick has every square inch of the store loaded with gifting possibilities for every budget. “This year, anything mushroom, tea towels, puzzles and spiritual gifts like tarot is hot, and turntables too along with the fun ornaments and candles, Pride gear and even the Red Steer T-shirts.” For newcomers, the Steer was a local fast food spot that closed in the ‘90s and offered a double burger combo for $1.69 back in the day. Make sure to look for games, purses, socks, and a million stocking stuffer items that will elicit a chuckle. This spot is a Holiday MVP where you can knock out just about everyone on your list.
If you’ve got the munchies
City Peanut Shop
➤ 803 W. Bannock St. / citypeanut.com / 208-433-3931
✶ Gifts: Holiday, locally-themed nut tins
At City Peanut, there are squirrel nutcrackers, cool Idaho hats and barware, awesome t-shirts, and the freshest nuts around. You can make your own custom “Goldbelly” food gift box send safely this time of year from Boise’s own City Peanut Shop. Owner Dan Balluff says the online ordering continues to boom and his customers locally love to send the festive and reusable red and green Idaho and Boise tins. “Other gifts we are selling a lot of are the hats, nutcrackers, and Great Boise Map drinkware, plus mini camp mugs that can be ornaments or shot glasses.” Make sure to send a few tins of Balluff’s addictive Wild Lands Mix of fresh-roasted cashews, almonds, pecans, and pepitas, blended with organic maple syrup, rosemary and spices to loved ones living west, south, and east to see what they are missing. A sweet, savory, and spicy mix of fresh, heart-healthy snacks.
Americana and original art, Idaho-centric treasures, and keepsakes
Ward Hooper Vintage
➤ 745 W Idaho St. / 208-287-8150 / wardhooper.com
✶ Gifts: Boise and Idaho Holiday Cards and more
Celebrating 15 years in Downtown Boise, Ward Hooper Vintage releases a new limited printing of a Boise Christmas Card every year. Hooper says: “This is my pick for a unique and original way to let those you love know you are thinking of them. Comes in a set of 10 or individually.” In addition, Ward Hooper gift certificates are always available for that hard-to-buy person. The Art of Ward Hooper Gallery features 900 square feet of Americana, vintage barware, vintage flannel, sports and Pendelton shirts and coats, paintings, canvases, giclee prints, posters, greeting cards, stickers, magnets, bookmarks and much more, all featuring the artist’s work. Custom framing is also available.
Got a sweet tooth?
The Chocolat Bar
➤ 805 Bannock / 208-338-7771 / thechocolatbar.com
✶ Gifts: Idaho Chocolate-Filled Cookie Cutter, chocolates
The enticing aroma, the stunning displays, and the friendly staff at The Chocolat Bar, Boise’s premier chocolatier downtown, is a heady experience with many gifting options. You can go the whole hog and buy the Classic Favorites Gift Box or settle on a stocking stuffer like an Idaho-shaped cookie cutter filled with their hand-poured dark chocolate, a practical two-in-one gift. Husband and wife team Jason ( a trained chocolatier) and Trish love Boise and dedicate themselves to keeping the micro-batch artisan chocolates a memorable taste adventure for the lucky gift recipient. Of course, you can always get a gift card for someone to have their own Chocolat Bar experience.
Idaho-themed cool kids wear
City Kid
➤ 222 N. Ninth St. / 303-828-6647 / citykidboutique.com
✶ Gifts: Idaho baby onesies, holiday pajamas and more
City Kid Boutique has comfy and chic clothing for kids, especially Treasure Valley kids, to wear proudly. They focus on comfortable, on-trend clothes that are easy to wear and have a fashion aesthetic. Owner Cat Jones says this season and holiday pajamas are king. “The cozy holiday pajamas are the gift to give, and many people are buying the kid-friendly bath bombs and tutus as gifts as well.” In addition, they have hats, bags, hoodies, and sweats for the younger set and adorable baby onesies that boast whimsical imagery with Idaho in the design.
DU/ER pants, Camp Craft Cocktail kits
Keystone Station
➤ 811 Bannock, Boise, ID / https://www.keystonestation.com/
✶ Gifts: On-trend clothing, Camp Craft Cocktail Kits
Keystone Station moved from Ninth Street to Bannock last year and has more giftable items than ever, including clever Camp Craft Cocktail Kits with all the dried flavoring ingredients to create your spirit infusion. Also, they have a large selection of popular DU/ER pants and Obey line for men, Navi leather oxfords, Carlo sneakers, and so many hip new lines. It’s a must-visit destination for that hard-to-shop-for guy. Sales associate Noel Ives says: Popular items people are picking up include the Wild Man Kits of body care and the DU/ER pants, which are comfortable.” In addition, the store connects to their sister store, Shift Boutique, which has an array of women’s fashion, accessories, and shoes.
Popcorn making has reached new levels of easy and healthy
Mixing Bowl / Olivin
➤ 216 N. Ninth St. / 208-345-6025 / themixingbowlboise.com
✶ Gifts: Popcorn poppers
Prepare to be inspired to cook a fabulous meal after a visit here. Owner MaryAnn Mandel has a shop full of culinary helpers and treasures connected to sister business, Olivin, which boasts the best olive oil and infusions in the city. She says: “We can create a box with the popper plus Buhl, Idaho’s Thousand Springs Mills popcorn, and our own Olivin oil for a perfect gift.” They have everything needed for a well-turned-out kitchen, butter bells, gadgets, barware, knives, pans, aprons, glassware, holiday floor mats, and so much more. Even fabulous local finds like Artisans for Hope Basque Sheep ornaments to hang on the tree.
Idaho-centric cool gear
BANANA Ink General Store
➤ 210 N. Ninth St. / 208-345-1288 / banana-ink.com
✶ Gifts: Tree Gun T-Shirt
The Idaho Tree Gun Shirt is popular and shows you love Idaho and that the Tree bullets it fires make a statement, whatever that may be. It’s the hot seller, according to sales associate Jamie Galego, who also notes: “The Ugly Christmas Sweater is a hot seller and a great gift too.” The store is full of Idaho-centric gear, hats, T-shirts, and hoodies, and the designs and creations come from a pool of local artists, all made in high-quality soft-as-a-kitten cotton. They have been downtown for about ten years and offer terrific Idaho and Boise souvenir gifts for anyone visiting or is pining to return to the City of Trees.
Everyone is covered here
Mixed Greens | Modern Gifts
➤ 213 N. Ninth St. / 208-344-1605 / ilikemixedgreens.com
✶ Gifts: Local artist Jamison Rae’s jewelry line
This corner spot is aces for finding darn near everything for your list of gift recipients. Fragrances, novelties, candles, jewelry, cards, wrap, ornaments, even tasty comestibles from Stonewall Kitchen. Manager Hannah Deuel says the hot sellers right now are the local Idaho artist Jamison Rae’s jewelry that includes delicate designed necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. “The Jamison Rae line is trendy, as are the candles and all the unique Christmas decor we have in stock.” Also, make sure you check out the hard-to-find Botanico De Havana unisex fragrance line in the store. It’s addictive.