Wild and Scenic Film Festival
Conservation and sustainability have rapidly become hot button issues across the world. Here in Idaho, there are plenty of local initiatives, spanning from climate strikes to conservation organizations that tackle environmental issues locally and regionally. The Idaho Sierra Club is doing its part hosting the Wild and Scenic Film Festival. The festival is touring around the country and pitches itself as a film festival for activists. The films are meant to inspire activism by showcasing the scenic and beautiful natural world, and by extension what is at stake if climate change isn’t treated as a priority issue. Thirteen total films of varying length will be shown covering issues such as indigenous rights, dam breaching and salmon conservation and youth climate activism. There will also be a no-host bar and a silent auction to round out the night.
6-9 p.m. $15. The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise, wildandscenicfilmfestival.org