It’s that time of the year again — to celebrate the holiday of love: Valentine’s Day. The holiday ostensibly began as a Christian Feast Day that honored Saint Valentine. There are several different origin stories but the most well known is that Saint Valentine was imprisoned for spreading Christianity and performing secret marriages in Rome during the third century. Before he was put to death, the story claims that either he healed his captor’s daughter’s blindness or his daughter restored his sight. Scholars claim there’s also a connection to the Roman holiday Lupercalia, a festival that was held every year on Feb. 15 to purify the city and promote fertility and good health.
The holiday became connected with more romantic love in the Middle Ages thanks to writer Geoffrey Chaucer. In a poem titled “Parliament of Fowls” he writes about a group of birds that gather together trying to find their mates on Saint Valentine’s Day.
Today, the holiday is on Feb. 14 and filled with sweet commercial pressures to spend money and time with a partner. Don’t worry, we at BW have got you covered with a few ideas for dining out or staying in. And for those spending the holiday alone, there’s no reason you can’t just get a little something for yourself.
People can order delicious date night food, for at home dining from the website’s Butcher Block menu all weekend long from Feb. 11–14. The menu features a three-course meal for two and all you have to do is cook the main protein. People can also add on a bottle of wine, champagne or flowers. Make sure to order by 4 p.m. Feb. 10 to pickup anytime during the weekend.
This busy downtown staple’s tasting room has been reserved for months for the special day but the bar is open to walk-ins. The bar will feature aphrodisiac cocktails and mocktails.
Richard’s is serving up prix frixe dinner for two. It’s running from Feb. 11 — 14 and includes a glass of champagne. Tickets are $100.
Saint Lawrence is hosting not a three- but a five-course menu for the day. What’s great? It’s only $50 per person. By reservation only.
This restaurant is celebrating a little early on Saturday, Feb. 12. They open the side window on Saturdays and sell coffee and snacks. For the Saturday before Valentine’s Day the restaurant will feature love themed snacks like frosted shortbread hearts, chocolate bouchons and strawberry pop-tarts.
Love plants, or know someone who does? People can spend the day browsing through the greenhouse and the giftshop. There’s also a live band and a food truck.
Looking to get out but still wary of indoors? The Old Idaho Penitentiary is hosting an event where people can stroll through the grounds and see a number of exhibits about love stories and even see some old love letters. There’s also a scavenger hunt! Tickets are $8 or two for $14.
The Fabulous Chancellors perform classic rock & roll hits and people can also get some great deals on rooms at The Riverside. It’s also located in The Riverside’s grand ballroom, which is pretty cool. Tickets are $20 and room prices, including tickets, are $269 plus tax.
There’s a cover band that’s going to play all your favorites at the Sapphire Room and it will also have a special Valentine’s Day menu. Psst — there are also room deals for the night with purchase of tickets. $20 — $25.
How about a show of comedic couples sharing their stories? Six performers are slated to perform and people can also get tickets upgraded to include dinner. Tickets range from $10 for early birds to $50 for dinner with the show.
The winery is hosting a Valentine’s Day brunch. It has three different options, includes a mimosa as you enter plus, of course, a glass of wine! Since Monday morning isn’t the best brunch time for everyone the winery is hosting it on Sunday, Feb. 13. Tickets are $40.
The Ste. Chapelle Winery & Tasting Room is hosting a special pairing of four wines, hand-picked snacks and live music. Tickets are $30.
This fun downtown Boise bar is pairing with Zee’s Rooftop for the special day. People can go to the arcade before or after having their three-course meal up top. The price includes Spacebar tokens, drink tickets and matching t-shirts. Tickets are $100 and for the lovesick on a budget, people can even pay in four instalments.
What’s a Valentine’s Day without chocolate? The Chocolat Bar has an assortment of V-Day-themed sweets people can pick up for their sweet. The store has six seasonal products, from a strawberry truffle to a patterned chocolate heart and people can order online for easy pick up.
On Feb. 12 and 13 the winery is having its annual Valentine’s Day bazaar. For the price of entry people get two, two-ounce tasting tokens, a logo wine glass, live aerial shows and DJs. The bazaar also hosts local craft and food vendors. Plus people can check out all the new wine releases. Tickets are $10.
Could your love live through anything just like a cockroach — or do you have an ex that fits the description? You can help the zoo out and have a laugh by naming a cockroach. The cost is $10 and you get a certificate and your name on the zoo’s website. For those less adventurous (or vindictive), Zoo Boise also has an adopt-an-animal Valentine’s package. The cost is $85 to “adopt” one of the zoo’s red pandas, snow leopards, penguins or lions. Package includes: a 1-year adoption of the animal, a plaque displayed at the zoo, personalized adoption certificate, a stuffed animal, Valentine’s chocolates and other goodies.
The Flying M is offering a Valentine’s Day sugar cookie with you and your sweethearts initials. People can pre-order at the store until Friday at 10:00 a.m., and people can pick-up on Saturday, Sunday or Monday. Cost is $12.95.