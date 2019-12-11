In fake news, a dog gave birth to puppies on the side of the road. She was later cited for littering. All puns aside though, The Lounge is set to host the fourth annual Idaho pun slam. The punny show will cater to those who love a good laugh. Not only is the pun slam a must attend event but it’s interactive with its audience. Prompts will be given to each contestant, leaving them with two minutes to come up with the best one-liner puns. After puns are made, the rest is left to the judges to decide who’s bringing the best puns to the table. Moderators at the event will randomly select audience members as judges to rate contestants. The final two punniest people will have the ultimate pun battle. In the end there can only be one pun master.
7:30 p.m.. $7-$10. The Lounge. 2417 W. Bank Dr.,Boise. loungeboise.com