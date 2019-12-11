Deck the halls with shots, beer, food and holiday onesies. Cactus Bar will be the hub for The Christmas Bar Crawl. The annual bar crawl will have all the bells and whistles for groups to celebrate this holiday season. Starting at Cactus, enjoy a free jello-shot before bouncing around to other bars downtown. Crawlers will be given maps to locations of food and drink specials as well as free entry to bars all over downtown. Costumes are highly encouraged so dust off those light up holiday sweaters and that Grinch costume that’s been in the closet for a year, because a $500 prize will be awarded to best costume. At the End of the crawl, reconvene at Cactus for the after party. There will be music and professional photos to make the night memorable. From Jello-shots to beer, everyone is sure to have holiday cheer.
$15-20. 4 p.m.- 12 a.m.. Cactus Bar. 517 W. Main. St., Boise.