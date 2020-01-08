In the outdoors community nationwide, Idaho is perhaps best known for its whitewater rafting and kayaking. The Middle Fork of the Salmon River even has the designation of most remote river in the lower 48 states. There is seemingly infinite wilderness to explore in the Gem State. Voyaging into the backcountry requires the right gear, so some locals decided to make it themselves. The founders were looking for a durable, waterproof back to haul gear, but couldn’t find the right fit to match their adventures. Knowing some raft manufacturers, they decided to make their kit from the same material as whitewater rafts. Thus, Paddle Idaho Drybags was born. There are bags in all shapes and sizes, but Paddle Idaho also has sleeping pads, hammocks and backpacks for all back country needs. In true Idaho fashion, Paddle Idaho also has some state-themed merch for sale.
—Xavier Ward
Prices vary, paddleidaho.us.