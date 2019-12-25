Whether it’s the last day before the resolutions start, a send-off for a good year or a welcome goodbye to a crappy year, there’s no shortage of New Years’ Eve festivities across Boise to give 2019 a swift kick out the door. Perhaps the most iconic is the Idaho Potato Drop, which happens every year in front of the Idaho State Capitol. It’s like the classic ball drop in Times Square in New York City, but with some Idaho flair. A large plaster potato will plummet to the ground as the clock ticks down to a new decade. Included with the drop is the New Years Rail Jam, which will take place in the same spot. Pro skiers and snowboarders will entertain the masses with some stunning tricks. Those who want to show up early can see stunning acts in a different fashion: ice carvings. Starting at 3 p.m. near the Capitol, ice carvers will rev up their chainsaws and get to work. The result is intricate and beautiful sculptures that will be gone as soon as weather warms. Alongside a potato drop, ice carving and rail jam, Boiseans can also participate in a New Years Eve 5K walk/ruck through some of downtown Boise’s most iconic streets. All participants receive a medal, but there are no winners or losers, and there’s no podium positions. Rather, it’s trying to influence folks around town to exercise, maybe getting a head start on a New Years Resolution. The 5K benefits the Idaho Foodbank, which is asking participants to fill their rucksacks with non-perishable foods to donate to the foodbank. Additionally, proceeds from registrations will go the Camp River Run, which helps kids dealing with chronic medical issues.
3 p.m.-Midnight, Tuesday, Jan. 31. Idaho Capitol Green 3131 W. State St., Boise, idahopotatodrop.com.