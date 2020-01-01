New Year’s Day Torchlight Parade and Fireworks
There are plenty of reasons to head up to Bogus Basin, and ringing in the new year is one of them. From skiing and snowboarding, to tubing and snowshoeing, there’s no shortage of activities for people of all stripes. Bogus Basin will also be opening up the New Year with a fireworks show, with a whole day of activities planned that include games and prizes. The mountain will be open for its regular operating hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m., then starting at 5:30 p.m. free cookies and hot chocolate will be provided at the J.R. Simplot Lodge. During the day, there will be games and prizes, and a DJ will start playing tunes around 3:30 p.m. A torchlight parade begins at 6:15 with a fireworks display starting shortly after.
All day event, FREE, Bogus Basin, bogusbasin.org.