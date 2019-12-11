Mai Thai Vegan Happy Hour
Going out to eat with family and friends can be tough. Everyone has a different food preference and/or allergy they have to consider. Located in downtown Boise, Mai Thai’s menu ranges from curry to sushi to noodles. As if Mai Thai didn’t already have a diverse menu, it has now stepped it up a notch by adding vegan options to the menu, making their establishment that much more versatile. Although not impossible, designated vegetarian options can be hard to find around town, so with having those vegetarian options Mai Thai was already a designated spot. Vegan options include 10 appetizer and entree items , four sushi items and two dessert options. Along with their awesome vegan menu, they have an even better happy hour with buy-one-get-one drink specials and food options offered in the main bar.
5-8 p.m. Prices Vary. Mai Thai. 750. W. Idaho St., www.maithaigroup.com