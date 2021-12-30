The year 2021 … a worldwide pandemic (still), incredible Idaho politics and sometimes painful information — but also silver linings. As far as news goes, nothing was bigger than COVID and the way that the community dealt with it. The people of Boise often rally together and although COVID changed the way we did it, this year was no different and perhaps we will come out stronger for it.
This city isn’t perfect; the issue of racism has come to the forefront in Boise throughout the year, there’s a serious housing crisis and deep political divide over the handling of the pandemic, the economy and the people.
However, there was a middle-schooler who wanted to help all animals, new nonprofits sprang up and older ones kept chugging along, Treefort finally happened, artists created wonder amidst the strife, local music projects kept coming and the community came together more often than it didn’t.
Everything that follows is in chronological order — to read the complete stories, go to the BW website. Side note: I wrote a lot of music articles as well; if people want to scroll thru the archives visit our website and check out all the great local music that came out this past year. Thanks for reading.
Radio Boise provides the Treasure Valley and beyond with music people won’t hear on mainstream radio. Yet, the programming is more than just music, it’s also a community where people can tune in and feel like they’re a part of something. A new show called “The Agenda” plays music that embodies the Queer experience, ensuring even more community members feel included.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” said DJ Xander Raven. “The Queer experience isn’t a monolith, we all experience it differently, and we don’t want to be pigeonholed into any one genre.”
Compassionate Comrades: People experiencing houselessness are getting some extra help from Boise Mutual Aid Collective: Feb. 24
Anyone who’s ever slept outside knows that no matter how warm it is when you go to sleep, it’s cold when you wake up. Being without permanent shelter or basic necessities is hard, and people can find themselves down on their luck for a variety of personal and systemic reasons.
Boise has many charitable nonprofits that aim to help people in these situations but many people fall through the cracks for a variety or reasons. Sometimes people just need a little help and a local group called Boise Mutual Aid Collective is helping as many of those people as they can.
The collection consists of 27 works from 25 different artists across a wide array of mediums; the collection includes pottery, textiles, poems and screenplays. People can view the collection digitally on the department’s website.
Over the years the festival has grown from 260 bands, 14 venues and three forts in 2013 to 469 bands, 37 venues and nine forts in 2019. When the festival had to reschedule, it opened up a crowdfunding campaign to sustain itself and introduced the option of becoming a community owner.
Over 900 people ended up contributing almost $350,000 to the festival and it all went straight back into Treefort.
The Spacebar has been around for nine years downtown and it’s been an enduring popular arcade bar. Now it is expanding to a new location and the move is bringing new games and some new offerings.
“We’re moving kind of just right next door to the old Louie’s location,” said co-owner Will Hay. “We’ll have a lot more space, we’re going to serve liquor and having a screen printing giftshop, people will be ale to get personalized Spacebar swag when they come in. We’re anticipating the move to be in the fall.”
‘With A Little Help From My Friends’: Boise Rock School is Moving and Could Use a Helping Hand: June 23
Boise Rock School has been a part of the community for 13 years and it’s motto is to empower kids through music. The new building is located at 5022 W. Fairview and is 7000 square feet.
Landscape painting is a tradition that goes back thousands of years. The paintings can be so magical that they transplant people to that particular space and time and the wide view of a landscape can leave the viewer breathless. Artists tend to paint places they’re drawn to, and that falls in-line with Twin Falls artist John Horejs. He started painting as a child and is a self-taught artist. His oil paintings have sold all over the world and are in multiple galleries and private collections.
Based out of Idaho City, The Limberlost Press owned by Rick and Rosemary Ardinger released its yearly “Limberlost Review A Literary Journal Of The Mountain West.” The Limberlost Review started in 1976 and has been published off and on over the years but in 2019 the Ardingers revived the review as a yearly anthology of literary works that includes essays, fiction, artwork, interviews, and re-readings of books and poetry.
In the editors note the Ardingers write:
“This 2021 edition of The Limberlost Review appears in an atmosphere of great relief and apprehension — relief at the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and the availability of COVID-19 vaccines at long last, and apprehension about the impact of pandemic mutations and the persistent ignorance and belief by national leaders in lies and conspiracy theories that threaten health and Democracy itself. Tentative steps forward from our isolation are precarious. Words matter. We look for inspiration in the work of writers, artists, poets, historians, journalists, teachers, communicators, true believers to map a way forward.”
If anything, Idahoans are well versed in carnival style politics and people like Ammon Bundy have been at the forefront. He’s been arrested multiple times, including in response to his behavior at the courthouse involving his refusal to wear a mask, filed paperwork to run for office of the governor in the Republican primaries and appeared to flip-flop on his position regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.
Seventh grader Amalia started a pet mutual aid and she hopes to help as many animals as possible. As the Boise Pet Helper, Amalia with her dad in tow, goes down to Rhodes Skate Park in Boise every Monday at 5 p.m. to distribute pet items and take requests from pet owners who need a little help. Amalia distributes food, toys, leashes, harnesses and gift cards for veterinarians. People can get more information on Instagram @boisepethelper and people can donate from a link on the page.
”The Stahl House: Case Study House #22: The Making of a Modernist Icon”: New book by Boise author and the Stahl family brings the house to life: Sept. 1
The iconic mid-century modern Stahl House located in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California, also known as “Case Study House #22,” has been used for numerous television shows, films, ad campaigns and fashion and photography shoots. The house epitomizes the idea of success, luxury and high-class living, a life the vast amount of Americans can’t afford.
Yet, the story behind how the house was created, as told by the Stahl children Bruce Stahl and Shari Stahl Gronwald, is less about the legend of the famous Hollywood Hills house and more about the dedication and perseverance of their parents.
It seems a lot of people didn’t have to work on that Monday morning because hundreds were at an anti-President Biden protest located next to the Boise Airport. There were trucks, flags, guns and not a mask in sight.
There were people from all over the state in attendance — most were also pro-Trump — and many held inflammatory signs, some likening Biden to a Nazi, while others had misspellings like “boarder” instead of border.
The change in ownership happened on Wednesday, Sept. 8. After 44 years the owners decided to sell and, instead of getting an outside buyer, they sold to longtime employees Glenn Newkirk, Catherine Merrick, Chad Dryden and Erica Sparlin Dryden — that’s great news for fans of the store because the new owners are intent on keeping the legacy alive.
Morgues filled up all over Idaho, pushed to capacity with the bodies of unvaccinated patients. St Luke’s had reached morgue capacity at some of its facilities and The Washington Post reported that the Ada County coroner’s office is helping store bodies that local hospitals don’t have space for.
The Boise VA Medical Center, which opened its doors to civilians on Sept. 8 due to the pandemic, called in the portable morgue unit.
Can-gratulations! Local Artist Ashley Dreyfus Celebrates Winning the 2021 PBR Art Can Contest at Push & Pour: Oct. 14
Ashley Dreyfus is known locally and now nationally and beyond after winning the PBR Arty Can Contest. Out of 4,200 entries, her art was chosen to grace millions of cans of PBR.
Lucifer, Beelzebub, Mephistopheles, Old Scratch, The Prince of Darkness, The Devil, Satan — the mere mention of the names instantly bring an opinion to one’s mind. For some, perhaps because of years of religious dogma, the names may evoke fear or general evil; for others, perhaps a picture of a red and horned devil may come to mind. Either way, the concept of what Satan is has been stamped into our collective consciousness … but what if people looked at it differently?
The Satanic Temple has a location in Boise — and if Christians interpret their religion based upon faith and belief, then TST followers see their religion as one based upon facts and science.
Assistance, Availability, Aid: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month; where people can get help and how others can support: Oct. 27
Idaho ranks ninth out of the 10 states with the highest rates of domestic violence. Getting help can be hard and oftentimes victims find themselves feeling alone and needing assistance- emotionally, physically, economically and legally.
The city of Boise is held a community vigil at Boise Towne Square Mall to pay homage to the victims of the tragic shootings, Jo Acker and Roberto Padilla Arguelles, and to honor survivors. In a time of unimaginable sadness the city comes together to show support.
On Nov. 5-8 the “Lethal Force Gun Laws 2021 Tactics & Strategies Conference” was scheduled to be held at The Riverside Hotel in Garden City.
Seemingly, it looked like a somewhat run-of-the-mill pro-gun rally but there were also several speakers slated to attend, one being George Zimmerman. Zimmerman was acquitted of the murder of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2013. Since that time, Zimmerman has also had several other legal issues and has subsequently become a kind of hero to many right-wing political groups. The local Black Lives Matter chapter was tipped off to the appearance by a concerned citizen and BLM members began to call for the conference to be shut down … it eventually was.
Fascism. It’s a word that’s thrown around quite a bit lately and, although there may be current debate in the United States over what people consider fascist behavior, experts say fascism is on the rise.
History, as they say, is doomed to repeat itself but perhaps if people take a look back things could be different. World War II lasted from 1939 to 1945 and 70 to 85 million people died. For those unfamiliar, the war began in response to Nazi Germany, under the command of Adolf Hitler, invading Poland on the first of September in 1939. It was divided into two military alliances, the Allies and the Axis powers. Most people know the history but local resident Elizabeth Steimcke, born in Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany in 1932 lived through it and said it was horrific living under Hitler’s dictatorship.