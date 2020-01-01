Free Ski Day
Idaho has a lot to offer in the way of outdoor activities, but there’s more to Idaho skiing than Bogus Basin and the resorts near McCall. Across Idaho, there are a number of “park and ski” areas that offer a bit more wild experience. Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a day of free shuttles, lessons and skiing to give those lesser known areas a little more attention. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., guests can go on a hike to the Stargaze Yurt for an open house to learn about the Idaho Backcountry Yurt program. There is also a guided snowshoe hike from the Banner Park N’ Ski lot between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. For people interested in Nordic skiing, there will be free lessons at Ponderosa State Park near McCall between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Times and locations vary. parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.