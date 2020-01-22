Americans eat roughly 4.5 billion tacos every year. Dinosaurs went extinct 66 million years ago. Coincidence? No, absolutely not. In fact, the two are not even tangentially related. However, these dinosaur-shaped taco holders help draw the parallel between those totally unrelated topics. If you’re someone who doesn’t like to touch their hardshell taco before consumption, and also has an affinity for dinosaurs and unicorns, this product is likely for you. Barbuzzo makes T-Rex and triceratops varieties of taco holders. There is also a unicorn taco holder for those who wish to dabble in the mythical realm of creatures to hold their tacos. Buyer be warned, there’s a disclaimer on the unicorn taco holder to remove the horn and tail before consumption.
—Xavier Ward
$15-$19. Flying M, flyingmcoffee.com.