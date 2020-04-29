Have you heard? Businesses will soon gradually start to reopen in Idaho, marking the beginning of a return to normalcy. This isn’t the end of the pandemic yet, though, and a lot of Boise businesses are still struggling. Among them is Spacebar Arcade, one of downtown’s more colorful hangouts. Pre-COVID, it was the hottest arcade in the City of Trees, and boasted one of its most hoppin’ game nights; but since the Great Pause, its basement door has been shut. To help out, nearby JD’s Bodega now sells Spacebar t-shirts for $25 each. The black t-shirts feature one of five screen-printed designs, from a walking cassette tape to Doc’s open-hatched DeLorean. JD’s has stayed open through the pandemic, and according to Owner Josh Davis, this is his business’ way of giving back to help others return a little faster.
—Harrison Berry
$25, JD’s Bodega, 161 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise, jdsbodega.com.