There’s no shortage of Idaho-themed gear floating around out there, and in the last few years, a whole closet industry around Idaho-ish apparel has sprung up, particularly around downtown. Whether it’s a t-shirt with the State of Idaho shooting a pine tree out of the panhandle like a pistol shot or a cast-metal belt buckle emblazoned with the portmanteau “Idahome,” someone has deployed every verbal and visual Gem State pun under the sun. Add to the list, with an asterisk, Idaho-themed baseball caps from Iron Pine, located at 485 S. Fifth Street. The multi-colored, mesh-backed hats feature original artwork by Lupe Galvan commemorating actual Idaho landmarks, which so far include Boise, the Salmon River, Hells Canyon and Balanced Rock. New spots are in the works. The caps are stylish and original, perfect for sun season, which already ascends over the CoT, so stay shady and represent.
—Harrison Berry
$29-$31, available at several locations in Boise and at Iron Pine.