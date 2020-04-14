Turn monotonous movie nights into magic with an in-home movie projector. With people spending more time at home, folks have also spent more time in front of their screens, binge-watching movies and TV, but that can get hard on the eyes—and also be a bit boring. Mix things up and turn yours into a big-screen home with a projector. While high-end devices can be expensive, there are also some affordable models, with prices hovering around $200, that deliver. Additionally, home projectors are great for gaming and video dance parties. Many video portable projectors come with remotes and are user-friendly, designed with smaller spaces like apartments and cozy back yards in mind. Home projectors work best in low-light and are perfect for outdoor use as well.
—Tracy Bringhurst
