Water Bear Bar

The Water Bear Bar is re-opening the lounge. Pictured: owners Kylie North and Laura Keeler.

 Water Bear Bar

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The last few BW Finds have been about bars opening back up and why not another? The Water Bear Bar is lovely place for a drink and was voted best bar in Best of Boise 2020. It reopened its lounge, with limited capacity, this past weekend, April 24. There are a few changes, people can't just pop in, they'll need to make a reservation on the Resy website. However, if you can't get in there's also a waitlist and the bar is using a touchless service to minimize contact. The Water Bear is also starting a new menu and, as always, all the snacks served are gluten free. The drink menu has a lot of options with something for everyone from beer and wine to some of the most creative cocktails in the Treasure Valley.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments