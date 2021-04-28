The last few BW Finds have been about bars opening back up and why not another? The Water Bear Bar is lovely place for a drink and was voted best bar in Best of Boise 2020. It reopened its lounge, with limited capacity, this past weekend, April 24. There are a few changes, people can't just pop in, they'll need to make a reservation on the Resy website. However, if you can't get in there's also a waitlist and the bar is using a touchless service to minimize contact. The Water Bear is also starting a new menu and, as always, all the snacks served are gluten free. The drink menu has a lot of options with something for everyone from beer and wine to some of the most creative cocktails in the Treasure Valley.