The pinball game came about through the evolution of bringing outdoor ball games like croquet and bocce inside. Table games like billiards and shuffleboard paved the way and by the late 18th century pinball was introduced. In the 30s and 40s, electricity and flippers joined the game and the rest is history. In the 90s a lot of manufacturers closed their doors but the early 2000s started a revival and the game has bounced back. The Wizard of Oz pinball machine is exceptionally cool, released in 2013, it's a super rare game and is a blast to play. The flippers are ruby-red shoes and there are a lot of other great details, like a spinning house, flying monkeys and more. The game is $1 to play and is located at Bodega Boise downtown.