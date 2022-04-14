You know how, whenever you go to an art exhibition, you're admonished never to touch the art?
Well, what if you could — and you were even encouraged to do so? And not only that, what if you were told you could actually play with the art?
At the Stein Luminary at Boise State University's Center for Visual Arts, you are invited to peruse art projected on the walls from dozens of collections around the world, including artists such as Van Gogh, Rembrandt and Monet. It's an "interactive virtual media," the website says. For instance, if you see a painting you would like to explore up close, say get a good look at a brush stroke or see how thick the paint is applied, you can simply give it a tap with your fingers — and then "pinch" it with your hands to zoom out or in.
It's pretty mind-blowing and one of those "wow" experiences you will want to share with friends, family and anyone who visits, just to show them how cool Boise can be.
Here's the website description: "Ninety feet of touchscreen allows you to zoom into high-resolution landscapes, paintings, and panoramas around the world."
Officially, it's "The Keith and Catherine Stein Luminary," sponsored by Catherine in memory of her late husband, Keith, in support of the arts at Boise State.
How do they do it? According to the website, it's "an all-digital museum space with touch-activated glass walls, 26K-lumen projectors, and 7.1 digital surround sound, producing a range of immersive, interactive and sensory experiences."
The Stein Luminary is currently open only to Boise State classes and small group reservations until fall. Save a date to touch the art: luminary@boisestate.edu.