Since 1997, this place has been putting together mountainous Dagwood-style sandwiches hand over fist — but with a twist all its own. Sure, you can order the Pilgrim's Pride (turkey, cream cheese, cranberries, lettuce), Cowabunga (roast beef, provolone, mayo, horseradish, lettuce) or What A Ham (uncured ham, Swiss, lettuce, house mustard, mayo) — or nearly a dozen other signature sandwiches — but my go-to time and again is the Reuben.
Pastrami, Swiss, and house mustard on toasted N.Y. rye bread. That sounds pretty good already, but it's the 100-year-old German-recipe sauerkraut that makes this one unbelievably, mouthwateringly outstanding. And you can get it two ways, depending on just how hungry you are, or how hungry you get standing in line waiting for your turn to order. Those salivary glands can move you pretty quickly from ordering "house style" to "New York style." the difference? New York style has twice as much pastrami. (Pass the Tums.)
This sandwich shop moved at least a decade ago from a strip mall on Fairview, where it was known for its upside down sign, to a strip mall on Broadway. Thank goodness its delicious sandwich game moved with. Deli George is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Order via phone, in person or online at deligeorge.com.
Reuben, House Style: $13.49; Reuben N.Y. Style: $17.99.