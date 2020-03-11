Treefort Music Fest is days away, and that means pass-holders have started stocking up for what will surely be entire days spent on their feet, chapped lips, dehydration and sleeplessness. In honor of this Boise ritual, Boise Weekly asked The Record Exchange what is going into its Treefort fanny pack.
- 1 swanky fanny pack: $14.99
- AcuLife Noise Reducers (earplugs): $9.99
- Sue’s Organic Lip Balm: $3.99
- Maybe You Touched Your Genitals Hand Sanitizer: $5.99
- Disco Power Bank (external phone battery): $27.99
- Sunglasses: $17.99
- Full Moon Happy Spirit Spray (soothing essential oils): $14.99
—Harrison Berry