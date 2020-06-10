Since the police killing of George Floyd, a certain kind of book has flown off the shelves of local libraries and book stores: the contemporary manuals on race, like White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo and How to Be an Antiracist by Abram X. Kendi. Add to that list a stone-cold classic, The Autobiography of Malcolm X: As Told to Alex Haley. As well as anybody, X gave voice to ideas that still echo today, that American institutions that only serve select Americans must not stand, demanding justice is an ethical and moral duty, and that anger can blaze a trail through inertia and iniquity. He’s also one of the most dynamic major figures of the Civil Rights Movement, and Haley captures his subject’s arc, from his years as a small-time hustler to his break with the Nation of Islam. Along the way are important lessons about justice, personal growth, and the means to change yourself and the world.
—Harrison Berry
FREE at the library-$25.