The baozi or bao bun's first recorded mention was during the Song Dynasty. The buns are mostly steamed and filled with a variety of different things including BBQ pork. The ones at Yen Ching restaurant in downtown Boise are really good, the bun is soft and filled with flavorful and tender pork. People can find them under the dim sum section. They come with dipping sauces and there are two to an order. They are perfect for sharing and at only $4 an order, the buns affordability allows for ordering a few more appetizers off the menu for an affordable and filling snack.